Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move

The Atlanta Falcons announced that have signed tight end Luke Stocker and rookie offensive tackle Scottie Dill on Friday morning.
Stocker, 32, appeared in 15 games with nine starts for the Falcons in 2019, his first season in Atlanta. A versatile player who offers something as both a blocker and a receiver, Stocker will help add depth to a Falcons tight end unit that lost Austin Hooper in free agency and replaced him with Hayden Hurst, who is unproven as a starter but has plenty of upside. In his lone season with the Falcons, Stocker caught eight passes for 53 yards.
Dill, 23, played in 53 games during his career at Memphis and became a full-time starter at right tackle as a senior. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons following this year's draft.