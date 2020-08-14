Falcons sign Luke Stocker, make additional move

Stocker, 32, appeared in 15 games with nine starts for the Falcons in 2019, his first season in Atlanta. A versatile player who offers something as both a blocker and a receiver, Stocker will help add depth to a Falcons tight end unit that lost Austin Hooper in free agency and replaced him with Hayden Hurst, who is unproven as a starter but has plenty of upside. In his lone season with the Falcons, Stocker caught eight passes for 53 yards.