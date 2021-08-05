Falcons sign free agent, place one on Reserve/Injured List

Aug 05, 2021 at 09:12 AM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

AF_20200815_Training Camp_KD2_3653
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Trevor Davis and have placed tight end Jaeden Graham on the reserve/injured list.

Davis was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round (163rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Packers, Raiders, Dolphins, Bears and Washington. The 28-year-old, 6-foot-1, 188-pound receiver has appeared in 43 career games and has recorded 16 receptions for 205 yards (12.8 avg.) and one touchdown on offense. Davis also has averaged 22.4 yards per kickoff return and 10.1 yards per punt return in his career. 

Graham has appeared in 32 games over two NFL seasons and has recorded 12 receptions for 174 yards (14.5 avg.) and one touchdown. The 25-year-old tight end played in all 16 games in 2020 and recorded three receptions for 25 yards (8.3 avg.) while also contributing on special teams.

