Falcons-Saints inactives: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley good to go

The Falcons' offense will be near full strength for this throwback rematch

Dec 06, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said Friday that he felt good in practice, and neither he or running back Todd Gurley, who was also questionable heading into the weekend, are listed among the team's inactive players for Sunday's rematch against the New Orleans Saints.

That's good news for an Atlanta squad coming off of a decisive win against Las Vegas and looking to avenge its 24-9 loss to New Orleans just two weeks ago. The Falcons were able to beat the Raiders without Jones or Gurley, but the absence of Jones for much of the previous game against the Saints was notable and bogged down the offense. Now, with both starters back in the fold, the Falcons' offense has a shot at getting back on track.

Here are the inactives for Atlanta:

