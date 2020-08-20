Falcons rookie report: Mykal Walker shows knack for making plays

The Falcons appear to be set with Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun as their starting linebackers – or at least they have been thus far in training camp – but Walker has rotated in at times two work alongside either of those two players. Mostly, however, he's been alongside Deone Bucannon with the Falcons' second-team defense.

When on the field, Walker's versatility is apparent. He's comfortable lining up close to the line of scrimmage and rushing the passer, something he did often in college, but he is also getting plenty of opportunities to drop into zone coverage and challenge any receiver who enters his territory. As his interceptions so far indicate, he's got a good feel for where a play is headed.

Given the number of talented safeties the Falcons have on the roster, it might not be too frequently that they have three linebackers on the field at once. Instead, Atlanta might opt to use Walker in the same type of rotational role that they used with Oluokun the past two seasons.

Early last season, the Falcons would often bring Oluokun onto the field for a defensive series midway through the game. It wouldn't be surprising if they decided to do that at proper times with Walker. Of course, he has to earn those snaps and prove to the team that he can be relied upon to do his job.