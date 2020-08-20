Falcons rookie report: Mykal Walker shows knack for making plays

With a pair of interceptions early in training camp, Walker is making his presence felt

Aug 20, 2020 at 04:21 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Through the first three-day block of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, there's one rookie who has tended to find himself in the exact right place at the exact right time: Linebacker Mykal Walker.

Atlanta's fourth-round pick in this year's draft, Walker snagged interceptions off of tipped passes on Tuesday and Thursday, and he came very close to getting a third pick while making a diving attempt Wednesday. For the second rookie report of training camp, we'll focus on the Falcons' newest athletic linebacker.

Player: Mykal Walker

Position: Linebacker

College: Fresno State

Notable college stats: Recorded 22.5 tackles for a loss in two seasons at Fresno State.

Second opinion: "Versatility, I think he's going to be similar to [our other linebackers] in that way. In college, he did all of those things. He played at the line of scrimmage, he rushed, he played off the ball, he played even some safety-type roles. Mykal not only has that versatility but, for a rookie, he has a really good brain. His ability to retain information and articulate his job, whether it be virtually or now that we get some interaction with him, but I've been impressed with him. So far, I've been extremely happy with him." – Jeff Ulbrich, Falcons assistant head coach/linebackers coach

Walker ended the Falcons' Thursday practice with an interception off a Blidi Wreh-Wilson tipped pass, closing out the team's scrimmage and denying the offense any points during a two-minute drill.

The Falcons appear to be set with Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun as their starting linebackers – or at least they have been thus far in training camp – but Walker has rotated in at times two work alongside either of those two players. Mostly, however, he's been alongside Deone Bucannon with the Falcons' second-team defense.

When on the field, Walker's versatility is apparent. He's comfortable lining up close to the line of scrimmage and rushing the passer, something he did often in college, but he is also getting plenty of opportunities to drop into zone coverage and challenge any receiver who enters his territory. As his interceptions so far indicate, he's got a good feel for where a play is headed.

Given the number of talented safeties the Falcons have on the roster, it might not be too frequently that they have three linebackers on the field at once. Instead, Atlanta might opt to use Walker in the same type of rotational role that they used with Oluokun the past two seasons.

Early last season, the Falcons would often bring Oluokun onto the field for a defensive series midway through the game. It wouldn't be surprising if they decided to do that at proper times with Walker. Of course, he has to earn those snaps and prove to the team that he can be relied upon to do his job.

Through the first three training camp practices, however, he's well on his way towards doing just that.

First team scrimmage | Best images from Day 14

There were highlights from the offense and defense during the first team scrimmage on Day 14 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 celebrates after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 celebrates after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Gray #19 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 34

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 34

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures as he yells out a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures as he yells out a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks with president and CEO Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 34

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks with president and CEO Rich McKay and general manager Thomas Dimitroff at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, center Alex Mack #51, and center Matt Hennessy #61 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 34

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63, center Alex Mack #51, and center Matt Hennessy #61 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 34

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn kneels to speak with strong safety Keanu Neal #22 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 34

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn kneels to speak with strong safety Keanu Neal #22 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 34

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and center Alex Mack #51 shakes hands at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and center Alex Mack #51 shakes hands at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 34

Atlanta Falcons punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense huddles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 34

The Atlanta Falcons defense huddles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43, cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and the Atlanta Falcons defense listen to head coach Dan Quinn at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 34

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43, cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and the Atlanta Falcons defense listen to head coach Dan Quinn at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 34

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 and defensive end Charles Harris #92 celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 and defensive end Charles Harris #92 celebrate after a play at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 smiles as he speaks with strong safety Keanu Neal #22 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 34

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 smiles as he speaks with strong safety Keanu Neal #22 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 34

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 34

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 looks to throw the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates with his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 celebrates with his teammates at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and offensive guard John Wetzel #75 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 and offensive guard John Wetzel #75 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 34

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and the Atlanta Falcons defense listen to head coach Dan Quinn at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 34

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and the Atlanta Falcons defense listen to head coach Dan Quinn at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

