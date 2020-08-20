Q&A with Brian Baldinger: Where Falcons stack up in NFC South, best offseason move, biggest concern

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger offers his thoughts on the Falcons heading into the 2020 season

Aug 20, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The 2020 season is a critical season for the Atlanta Falcons. After back-to-back 7-9 seasons without a trip to the playoffs, Falcons coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff spent the offseason adding talent to their roster and fine-tuning their schemes while looking for any way they could get ahead for the upcoming season.

Former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger, spoke with AtlantaFaclons.com about his thoughts on the Falcons' offseason moves, what went wrong in the 2019 season and where he thinks they stack up in the division.

Question: What do you think was the biggest issue for the Falcons in 2019?

Brian Baldinger: I thought they broke down repeatedly on the backend of their defense. I mean just mental breakdowns; it was the linebackers too. The effort in the front four I thought was really questionable. I thought on the backend they broke down way too often. If you breakdown either by poor tackling or assignment errors on the backend, you're going to give up big plays and probably a lot of touchdowns. It was one breakdown after another. I thought once Raheem Morris went to the other side, somebody was communicating. Somebody was getting through to them on the backend of their defense and they just stopped breaking down as much as they did. That included De'Vondre Campbell and Deion Jones, too. I thought it really made a difference when Raheem went to the other side of the ball.

RaheemMorris_KC
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Q: Who do you think needs to have a better season for the Falcons to get back to the playoffs?

BB: Takk McKinley was drafted in the first round to be an impact player. If memory serves me correct, he had 3.5 sacks last year. Outside of the Philadelphia game in the first half of the season, it's the only game he had an impact. Up front, they drafted these guys in the first round to really get after quarterbacks and I didn't think they really did that [well enough]. We'll see what Dante Fowler does, we'll see what Marlon Davidson does and some other guys. It always starts with your front. Just like San Francisco had the best defensive front in football last year and it carried them within a quarter of winning the Super Bowl.

TakkMcKinley
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Q: Which position group of the Falcons do you like most?

BB: I like the offensive line. I'm high on the line. Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom to go with Jake and Alex, I'm not exactly sure what's going to happen at left guard, but I like what they've done up front. If Dirk can really get back to running the zone-stretch the way they did in 2016 when Matt Ryan was the MVP of the league, that's exactly what Todd Gurley wants to do. I think you'll see the best of Todd Gurley in the play-action that comes off of that.

LindMcGary
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Q: What are your thoughts on the Falcons linebackers?

BB: Whether it's knocking the ball loose or forcing fumbles, it'd be good if they made some more plays. That's what you want from your linebackers. Week 1 they went up against the Minnesota Vikings and I saw Dalvin Cook take it right to Deion Jones and it set the tone. I want to see the linebackers make plays. It starts with taking the ball away and I didn't think they did enough of that last year. It's more than just making tackles; you have to change the game. That's what you have to do at the position.

DeionJones_KC
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Q: How do you think a healthy Keanu Neal will impact Atlanta's defense?

BB: Everybody likes the way Keanu Neal plays the game, but durability is just as important as ability. He has to stay on the field, when he's on the field he makes a difference. He and Ricardo Allen can be a good combination back there. Damontae Kazee has been a very physical player, but he's made mistakes back there. If the Falcons' offense can strike and play with leads, that will only help their abilities.

Keke
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Q: Why did the Falcons struggle to run the ball and why do you think they'll be better this year?

BB: Devonta Freeman wasn't the same guy he once was last year. They fell behind in a lot of games so they kind of had to scrap the run, but they just need whether it's a 1-2 punch like they had a couple years ago with Freeman and Tevin Coleman, they need somebody they can lean on. Whether that's Todd Gurley right now we'll find out pretty quickly. We'll find out what Ito Smith and Brian Hill can do. They went out and signed Todd Gurley to be a guy who can carry it 20 times a game and really catch the ball out of the backfield the way you've got to be able to do it in this league now. They need Todd Gurley to be at least the Todd Gurley of 2018. If he's the 2017 version of Todd Gurley, they have a chance of winning the division.

ToddGurley_KC
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Q: What do you want to see offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter do more of in Year 2 of this offensive system?

BB: It's going to start up front with letting the guys come off the ball. Really go forward rather than backwards. Matt Ryan loves that and all the things you get when you have a good running game. They have to be a top-10 running team this year. Dirk's got to let these guys go to work. I think that's what Kaleb, Chris and Alex Mack do best. They're better run blockers so let them do what they're best at.

Dirk2
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Q: Which offseason acquisition did you think was the most important?

BB: I want to see what Todd Gurley can do behind a good offensive line. I don't believe he's done. If Todd Gurley gets you 1,200 yards this year and a dozen touchdowns, that might be the best move of the offseason. We haven't seen what Hayden Hurst can really do, he hasn't been able to show his route-running and his hands. He probably had the best hands coming out of college of any receiver or tight end in the 2018 NFL Draft. I think Hayden is a good fit. I think he's a much better run blocker than what they had, that will help in the run game. The best game I think I've ever seen Dante Fowler played was his game last year against the Falcons. It doesn't surprise me Dimitroff went out and got him. Maybe he was just trying to campaign for free agency there.

HaydenHurst_KC
Photo/Atlanta Falcons

Q: Where do you think the Falcons stack up in the NFC South?

BB: There might be three playoff teams in this division. Nobody can discount what New Orleans is doing and I don't think anyone isn't high on what Tampa might be able to do. If you go into New Orleans and San Francisco the way the Falcons did last year, that was a pretty strong statement that they could play with the league's best. They get tested right out of the box with Seattle. It's a great test right away.

Running backs win the day | Best images from Day 13

The running backs as a unit gave an impressive performance on Day 13 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 throws the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 scores a touchdown at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Rowland #14 scores a touchdown at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jamal Carter #35 and defensive back Chris Cooper #34 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jamal Carter #35 and defensive back Chris Cooper #34 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 46

The Atlanta Falcons in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 smiles as he speaks with a teammate at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 smiles as he speaks with a teammate at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs with the ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 holds the ball before the snap at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 46

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 holds the ball before the snap at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 46

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 stretches at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 and tight end Luke Stocker #88 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 46

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 and tight end Luke Stocker #88 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 adjusts his helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 46

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 adjusts his helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 46

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 catches a ball at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 46

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 46

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #12 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 46

Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker #88 works with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Head coach Dan Quinn looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 46

Head coach Dan Quinn looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety JJ Wilcox #48 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 46

Atlanta Falcons safety JJ Wilcox #48 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 warms up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks o at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks o at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 ready for a snap at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 ready for a snap at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 46

Atlanta Falcons fullback Mikey Daniel #44 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 46

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 makes a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 46

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 makes a catch at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 puts pressure on quarterback Matt Schaub #8 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 puts pressure on quarterback Matt Schaub #8 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard #38 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 46

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 46

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 46

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 works with defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The running backs huddle up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 46

The running backs huddle up at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 puts on his helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 puts on his helmet at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 smiles at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 46

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee #27 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 46

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith #25 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Sailosi Latu #79 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Sailosi Latu #79 looks on at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 runs with strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 46

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 runs with strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 46

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 19, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons rookie report: Mykal Walker shows knack for making plays

With a pair of interceptions early in training camp, Walker is making his presence felt
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Takeaways: Defense dominates Falcons' first scrimmage

Outside of a long run from Brian Hill, the Falcons' first scrimmage was highlighted by some good defensive play
Atlanta Falcons Centerback A J Terrell #24 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
news

Falcons rookie report: A.J. Terrell looks every bit the part of a first-round pick

Terrell has played at a high level since the Falcons began on-field practices, which is exactly what Atlanta needs 
Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20
news

Falcons training camp beats: 8.19.20

Players are back out on the field and music is once again in the air as training camp gets underway
Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol
news

Falcons' Jamon Brown entering concussion protocol

According to coach Dan Quinn, Falcons guard Jamon Brown will enter the league's concussion protocol on Wednesday.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 gestures at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 18, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Takeaways: Falcons secondary stands out during first padded practice

The Falcons donned pads for the first time in 2020 and the secondary looked sharp while making several plays
Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp
news

Falcons limit Todd Gurley, Alex Mack's workload to start camp

As Dan Quinn said would happen to help monitor their workloads, the Falcons gave Todd Gurley and Alex Mack a scheduled day off on Tuesday
Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 
news

Chris Lindstrom: I want to win a Super Bowl and be the best guard in NFL 

Chris Lindstrom heads into his second season with the Falcons fully healthy and a quest for greatness
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 celebrates making an interception at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Beek's Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression

The vibe on the practice fields changed in a hurry with one play from one of the team's newest additions
Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons activate Keith Smith from reserve/COVID-19 list

The fullback was placed on the list back on July 29
Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system
news

Dirk Koetter: I'll be a better coach in Year 2 in Falcons system

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter reflects on the 2019 season and why he thinks he'll be a better coach in his second season in Atlanta's offensive system

Top News

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training camp on August 13, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons rookie report: Mykal Walker shows knack for making plays

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 reacts at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 20, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Takeaways: Defense dominates Falcons' first scrimmage

Q&A with Brian Baldinger: Where Falcons stack up in NFC South, best offseason move, biggest concern

Q&A with Brian Baldinger: Where Falcons stack up in NFC South, best offseason move, biggest concern

SFTB: Hurst and Gurley as red zone options, UDFA to watch, Falcons uniforms, building a great defense

SFTB: Hurst and Gurley as red zone options, UDFA to watch, Falcons uniforms, building a great defense

Advertising