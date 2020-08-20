Q&A with Brian Baldinger: Where Falcons stack up in NFC South, best offseason move, biggest concern

BB: Devonta Freeman wasn't the same guy he once was last year. They fell behind in a lot of games so they kind of had to scrap the run, but they just need whether it's a 1-2 punch like they had a couple years ago with Freeman and Tevin Coleman, they need somebody they can lean on. Whether that's Todd Gurley right now we'll find out pretty quickly. We'll find out what Ito Smith and Brian Hill can do. They went out and signed Todd Gurley to be a guy who can carry it 20 times a game and really catch the ball out of the backfield the way you've got to be able to do it in this league now. They need Todd Gurley to be at least the Todd Gurley of 2018. If he's the 2017 version of Todd Gurley, they have a chance of winning the division.