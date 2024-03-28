Falcons release offensive lineman Justin Shaffer 

The Falcons selected the Georgia native and former Georgia Bulldog in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They signed Shaffer to a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2023 after the conclusion of the regular season.

The lineman was last released Aug. 2022 before he was subsequently signed to the practice squad. He was also waived in Aug. 2023 ahead of 53-man roster cuts before Atlanta signed him to the practice squad, again.