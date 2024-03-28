 Skip to main content
Falcons release offensive lineman Justin Shaffer 

Shaffer spent the last two seasons on Atlanta's practice squad after the Falcons drafted the offensive lineman in 2022. 

Mar 28, 2024 at 04:19 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have released offensive lineman Justin Shaffer, the team announced Thursday.

Shaffer spent the last two seasons on Atlanta's practice squad. The 6-foot-4 guard had yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #54 warms up before the Preseason Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons selected the Georgia native and former Georgia Bulldog in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They signed Shaffer to a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2023 after the conclusion of the regular season.

The lineman was last released Aug. 2022 before he was subsequently signed to the practice squad. He was also waived in Aug. 2023 ahead of 53-man roster cuts before Atlanta signed him to the practice squad, again.

16x9-5
