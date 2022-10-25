Falcons release former second round NFL Draft pick 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have parted ways with defensive lineman Marlon Davidson.
Davidson has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since the start of the 2022 season. He was injured during the early weeks of the preseason, and had his knee scoped prior to the Falcons week-long trip to New York for joint practices with the Jets in August.
The defensive lineman's first two years in the league were riddled with lower body injuries that kept him off the field during both his rookie year and then again in 2021. During that time, Davidson only saw action in 19 games with one start. He had one sack through two seasons and one pick six.
Davidson was drafted by the Falcons with the 47th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
This is now the second time the Falcons have parted ways with a former defensive lineman/early-round draft pick from the previous regime. With Davidson now released, he follows Deadrin Senat, a 2018 third-round pick who the Falcons released in 2021.
Something that shouldn't go overlooked in the wake of this development is the rise of Ta'Quon Graham, a fifth round pick who slotted into a starting role in Davidson's absence and has been a primary contributor alongside Grady Jarrett. After being drafted last year, Graham has seen significant action in every game this year, playing - on average - 64 percent of the Falcons defensive snaps through the first seven games of 2022.
In other news, the Falcons have also released OLB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad to make room for cornerback BoPete Keyes.
