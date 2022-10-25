Falcons release former second round NFL Draft pick 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have parted ways with defensive lineman Marlon Davidson.

Davidson has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since the start of the 2022 season. He was injured during the early weeks of the preseason, and had his knee scoped prior to the Falcons week-long trip to New York for joint practices with the Jets in August.

The defensive lineman's first two years in the league were riddled with lower body injuries that kept him off the field during both his rookie year and then again in 2021. During that time, Davidson only saw action in 19 games with one start. He had one sack through two seasons and one pick six.