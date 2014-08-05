Falcons Release First 2014 Depth Chart

Aug 05, 2014 at 08:22 AM

Battles continue to rage on at XFINITY® Atlanta Falcons Training Camp as the first of four preseason games approaches, but we've got an early look at how things are starting to stack up as the Falcons released their first depth chart of the preseason.

As with anything in the preseason, take the first depth chart with a grain of salt as different personnel combinations could be present when the Falcons take the field Friday.

Some notables:

  • The Falcons have listed their nickel defense as their base on the depth chart. The Falcons ran out of this look more than 60 percent of the time last season.
  • CB Josh Wilson is listed as the starting nickelback.
  • Joe Hawley is listed as the starting center.
  • Kroy Biermann and Jonathan Babineaux are listed as the starting defensive ends.
  • Joplo Bartu is listed as the second linebacker next to Paul Worrilow. Prince Shembo is backing up Bartu.

Click here to view the Falcons' 2014 unofficial preseason depth chart

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

