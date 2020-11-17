Falcons release depth chart with changes at defensive end, cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) lineup is set for the upcoming road matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-2). The Falcons have made a few changes to their depth chart at defensive end and cornerback.
OFFENSE
What's changed: No changes have been made since Week 9.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|QB
|Matt Ryan
|Matt Schaub
|WR
|Julio Jones
|Christian Blake
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Brandon Powell
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Jaeden Graham
|Luke Stocker
|RB
|Todd Gurley, Keith Smith (FB)
|Brian Hill
|Ito Smith
|Qadree Ollison
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Matt Gono
|LG
|James Carpenter
|Matt Hennessy
|C
|Alex Mack
|Justin McCray
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|John Wetzel
DEFENSE
What's changed: With Dante Fowler on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Steven Means will start as defensive end. The Falcons also moved on from Takk McKinley and Allen Bailey will take his spot in the starting lineup. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard is healthy and sits behind A.J. Terrell.
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Allen Bailey
|Charles Harris
|DT
|Grady Jarrett
|Marlon Davidson
|Deadrin Senat
|DT
|Tyeler Davison
|John Cominsky
|DE
|Steven Means
|Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
|LB
|Deion Jones
|LaRoy Reynolds
|Edmond Robinson
|LB
|Foye Oluokun
|Mykal Walker
|CB
|Kendall Sheffield
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Darqueze Dennard
|S
|Ricardo Allen
|Sharrod Neasman
|S
|Keanu Neal
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|CB
|Isaiah Oliver
|Tyler Hall
SPECIAL TEAMS
What's changed: No changes have been made from Week 9.
|Position
|Starter
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Sterling Hofrichter
|LS
|Josh Harris
|KR
|Brandon Powell
|PR
|Brandon Powell
|KO
|Younghoe Koo