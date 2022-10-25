Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 8 of 2022 NFL regular season

Oct 25, 2022 at 01:31 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons depth chart has been tested in recent weeks, especially on defense. It has made it work to this point, recovering for injured players.

Jalylinn Hakwins has been ruled out while in the concussion protocol, leaving Dean Marlowe to start in his place. We also have to look at backup receiver, where we've seen movement between Damiere Byrd and Bryan Edwards. Byrd has taken Edwards' place in the offense, which remains up for grabs.

While the team has largely remained static, there have been some shakeups worthy of note.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonDamiere ByrdBryan Edwards
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserMyCole PruittFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel Hodge
RBTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah Anderson
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
ILBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellIsaiah OliverMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBDarren HallDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
