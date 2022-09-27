Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 4 of 2022 NFL regular season

The Falcons have established fairly stable rotations heading into the regular season's fourth week, which culminates with Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. There are few surprises when you see certain players in certain situations, meaning it makes sense that there would be no changes to the depth chart.
And, no, just because Bryan Edwards was a healthy scratch against the Seahawks doesn't mean he should be moved down the depth chart. The Falcons are counting on him to be a dynamic player in this offense, especially as a downfield threat. That's why it makes sense to leave him as a second-string receiver.
It was also clear from Sunday's victory over Seattle that Colby Gossett is the swing guard, a primary backup on the left and right. We saw that play out when Elijah Wilkinson was ruled out with a personal matter. Gossett, technically listed as the backup right guard, started at guard and played fairly well.
Most everything else is playing out as you'd expect, with higher-ranked players generally seeing more snaps on Sundays.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Bryan Edwards
|Jared Bernhardt
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Damiere Byrd
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
We take a monochrome look at the win over the Seattle Seahawks on September 25, 2022.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Anthony Rush
|Abdullah Anderson
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Quinton Bell
|LB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|LB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Ford
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams