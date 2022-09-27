Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 4 of 2022 NFL regular season

Sep 27, 2022 at 01:14 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons have established fairly stable rotations heading into the regular season's fourth week, which culminates with Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. There are few surprises when you see certain players in certain situations, meaning it makes sense that there would be no changes to the depth chart.

And, no, just because Bryan Edwards was a healthy scratch against the Seahawks doesn't mean he should be moved down the depth chart. The Falcons are counting on him to be a dynamic player in this offense, especially as a downfield threat. That's why it makes sense to leave him as a second-string receiver.

It was also clear from Sunday's victory over Seattle that Colby Gossett is the swing guard, a primary backup on the left and right. We saw that play out when Elijah Wilkinson was ruled out with a personal matter. Gossett, technically listed as the backup right guard, started at guard and played fairly well.

Most everything else is playing out as you'd expect, with higher-ranked players generally seeing more snaps on Sundays.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonBryan EdwardsJared Bernhardt
TEKyle PittsParker HesseAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel HodgeDamiere Byrd
RBCordarrelle PattersonTyler AllgeierAvery Williams
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAnthony RushAbdullah Anderson
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
LBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNathan Landman
LBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORCordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
