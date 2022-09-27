Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 4 of 2022 NFL regular season

The Falcons have established fairly stable rotations heading into the regular season's fourth week, which culminates with Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns. There are few surprises when you see certain players in certain situations, meaning it makes sense that there would be no changes to the depth chart.

And, no, just because Bryan Edwards was a healthy scratch against the Seahawks doesn't mean he should be moved down the depth chart. The Falcons are counting on him to be a dynamic player in this offense, especially as a downfield threat. That's why it makes sense to leave him as a second-string receiver.

It was also clear from Sunday's victory over Seattle that Colby Gossett is the swing guard, a primary backup on the left and right. We saw that play out when Elijah Wilkinson was ruled out with a personal matter. Gossett, technically listed as the backup right guard, started at guard and played fairly well.