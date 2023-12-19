Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons have released a new depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 16 game versus the Indianapolis Colts.

There are a couple changes to this edition. First, Taylor Heinicke is listed as in the starter spot and Desmond Ridder moves to the backup position. Second, LaCale London returns to the chart after he was placed on injured reserve after sustaining injury in Week 8, with Kentavius Street off the depth chart now that he's on IR.

The shift at quarterback comes on the heels of a 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where Ridder threw a late interception that proved to be the turning point in a defeat that set the Falcons back in the NFC South.

Heinicke has worked as the Falcons primary quarterback before. He took over in the second half of a loss at Tennessee and held the starting job through a Week 10 loss to Arizona.