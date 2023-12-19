Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

Taylor Heinicke is listed as the starting quarterback in the latest depth chart released by the team.

Dec 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The Falcons have released a new depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 16 game versus the Indianapolis Colts.

There are a couple changes to this edition. First, Taylor Heinicke is listed as in the starter spot and Desmond Ridder moves to the backup position. Second, LaCale London returns to the chart after he was placed on injured reserve after sustaining injury in Week 8, with Kentavius Street off the depth chart now that he's on IR. 

The shift at quarterback comes on the heels of a 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where Ridder threw a late interception that proved to be the turning point in a defeat that set the Falcons back in the NFC South.

Heinicke has worked as the Falcons primary quarterback before. He took over in the second half of a loss at Tennessee and held the starting job through a Week 10 loss to Arizona.

As always, note that the "J" next to Cordarrelle Patterson stands for "Joker" as the versatile veteran fits into multiple positions.

OFFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Taylor Heinicke Desmond Ridder Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

DEFENSE

Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Albert Huggins LaCale London Travis Bell
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Andre Smith Jr.
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

