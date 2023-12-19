Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 16 of the 2023 regular season

The Falcons have released a new depth chart Tuesday ahead of the Week 16 game versus the Indianapolis Colts.
There are a couple changes to this edition. First, Taylor Heinicke is listed as in the starter spot and Desmond Ridder moves to the backup position. Second, LaCale London returns to the chart after he was placed on injured reserve after sustaining injury in Week 8, with Kentavius Street off the depth chart now that he's on IR.
The shift at quarterback comes on the heels of a 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where Ridder threw a late interception that proved to be the turning point in a defeat that set the Falcons back in the NFC South.
Heinicke has worked as the Falcons primary quarterback before. He took over in the second half of a loss at Tennessee and held the starting job through a Week 10 loss to Arizona.
As always, note that the "J" next to Cordarrelle Patterson stands for "Joker" as the versatile veteran fits into multiple positions.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Taylor Heinicke
|Desmond Ridder
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Albert Huggins
|LaCale London
|Travis Bell
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Andre Smith Jr.
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers during Week 15.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
