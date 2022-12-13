Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Biggest changes come at quarterback, with Desmond Ridder starting and Logan Woodside now on the roster

Dec 13, 2022 at 01:59 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Not sure if you've heard, but the Falcons have made a quarterback change. Can't imagine that's news to anyone with the internet, and you obviously do considering that's where you find this fine article.

Desmond Ridder is the new starter. Marcus Mariota is dealing with a knee issue and it's anticipated that he'll end up on injured reserve. The team signed Logan Woodside, who has a history with Arthur Smith in Tennessee, to be the new and primary backup.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's a major reshuffling coming out of the bye week, which we've analyzed and dissected in detail.

While head coach Arthur Smith made an announcement Monday about the quarterback change, there are other possible alterations not reflected on this depth chart.

He said other changes could be made, with defense a likely shake-up target, but wasn't ready to volunteer those. It's possible we see some different rotations or snap distributions at cornerback and inside linebacker, maybe at edge rusher, too.

He did mention Elijah Wilkinson is expected to re-join the active roster, and would step in at left guard if he's available. He'll be added to this document if activated as expected.

OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonDamiere ByrdFrank Darby
TEParker HesseMyCole PruittAnthony FirkserFeleipe Franks
LTJake Matthews
LGChuma EdogaColby Gossett
CDrew DalmanRyan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel Hodge
RBCordarrelle PattersonTyler AllgeierAvery WilliamsCaleb Huntley
FBKeith Smith
QBDesmond RidderMarcus MariotaLogan Woodside

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAbdullah AndersonJalen Dalton
DLMatt DickersonJaleel Johnson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold Ebiketie
ILBMykal WalkerTroy Andersen
ILBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellIsaiah OliverMike FordRashad Fenton
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsJovante Moffatt
CBDarren HallDee AlfordCornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORCordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
