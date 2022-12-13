Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Not sure if you've heard, but the Falcons have made a quarterback change. Can't imagine that's news to anyone with the internet, and you obviously do considering that's where you find this fine article.

Desmond Ridder is the new starter. Marcus Mariota is dealing with a knee issue and it's anticipated that he'll end up on injured reserve. The team signed Logan Woodside, who has a history with Arthur Smith in Tennessee, to be the new and primary backup.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's a major reshuffling coming out of the bye week, which we've analyzed and dissected in detail.

While head coach Arthur Smith made an announcement Monday about the quarterback change, there are other possible alterations not reflected on this depth chart.

He said other changes could be made, with defense a likely shake-up target, but wasn't ready to volunteer those. It's possible we see some different rotations or snap distributions at cornerback and inside linebacker, maybe at edge rusher, too.