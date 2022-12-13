Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Not sure if you've heard, but the Falcons have made a quarterback change. Can't imagine that's news to anyone with the internet, and you obviously do considering that's where you find this fine article.
Desmond Ridder is the new starter. Marcus Mariota is dealing with a knee issue and it's anticipated that he'll end up on injured reserve. The team signed Logan Woodside, who has a history with Arthur Smith in Tennessee, to be the new and primary backup.
That's a major reshuffling coming out of the bye week, which we've analyzed and dissected in detail.
While head coach Arthur Smith made an announcement Monday about the quarterback change, there are other possible alterations not reflected on this depth chart.
He said other changes could be made, with defense a likely shake-up target, but wasn't ready to volunteer those. It's possible we see some different rotations or snap distributions at cornerback and inside linebacker, maybe at edge rusher, too.
He did mention Elijah Wilkinson is expected to re-join the active roster, and would step in at left guard if he's available. He'll be added to this document if activated as expected.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Damiere Byrd
|Frank Darby
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|MyCole Pruitt
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Chuma Edoga
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Marcus Mariota
|Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|DL
|Matt Dickerson
|Jaleel Johnson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|ILB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|Rashad Fenton
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Jovante Moffatt
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
|Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
