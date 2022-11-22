Falcons release depth chart for Week 12 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons depth chart was going to change. With Kyle Pitts and Ta'Quon Graham heading to injured reserve there were no ifs, ands or buts about the change. It was coming. Now, it's here.

Long story short? The Falcons will have to continue to rely on the depth they feel they've accrued at two crucial positions as the season moves forward.

With Pitts out for the foreseeable future, the Falcons will look to Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt to take over the tight end workload. Arthur Smith said on Monday afternoon that he thought Hesse and Pruitt played well in Pitts' absence against the Bears. He added the Falcons will continue to monitor Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks this week to hopefully get them back to active status. Both Firkser and Franks were inactive on Sunday against Chicago. Franks has a calf injury.

As for the Falcons defensive line, losing Graham is a significant blow. But like Pruitt and Hesse, Atlanta's defensive line depth stepped up when facing the Bears and Justin Fields.

The roles of Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton and Timothy Horne expanded in Graham's absence. Playing alongside Grady Jarrett, the Falcons defensive line ended up holding the Bears rushing attack to 160 yards on the ground. That was the first time in five weeks the Bears offense had accumulated less than 200 rushing yards in a game.