Falcons release depth chart for Week 12 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons depth chart was going to change. With Kyle Pitts and Ta'Quon Graham heading to injured reserve there were no ifs, ands or buts about the change. It was coming. Now, it's here.
Long story short? The Falcons will have to continue to rely on the depth they feel they've accrued at two crucial positions as the season moves forward.
With Pitts out for the foreseeable future, the Falcons will look to Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt to take over the tight end workload. Arthur Smith said on Monday afternoon that he thought Hesse and Pruitt played well in Pitts' absence against the Bears. He added the Falcons will continue to monitor Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks this week to hopefully get them back to active status. Both Firkser and Franks were inactive on Sunday against Chicago. Franks has a calf injury.
As for the Falcons defensive line, losing Graham is a significant blow. But like Pruitt and Hesse, Atlanta's defensive line depth stepped up when facing the Bears and Justin Fields.
The roles of Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton and Timothy Horne expanded in Graham's absence. Playing alongside Grady Jarrett, the Falcons defensive line ended up holding the Bears rushing attack to 160 yards on the ground. That was the first time in five weeks the Bears offense had accumulated less than 200 rushing yards in a game.
This depth will continue to be relied upon as starters' injuries keep them sidelined.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Damiere Byrd
|Bryan Edwards
|TE
|Parker Hesse
|MyCole Pruitt
|Anthony Firkser
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Chuma Edoga
|Colby Gossett
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|Caleb Huntley
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
We take a monochrome look at the win over the Chicago Bears on November 20, 2022.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Abdullah Anderson
|Jalen Dalton
|DL
|Matt Dickerson
|Jaleel Johnson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|ILB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nathan Landman
|ILB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Isaiah Oliver
|Mike Ford
|Rashad Fenton
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Jovante Moffatt
|CB
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
|Cornell Armstrong
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
