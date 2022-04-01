Falcons offseason program dates announced

Falcons players are just a few weeks from getting back to work.
The offseason program will get started on April 19 and run through a mandatory minicamp from June 14-16.
The NFL announced offseason program dates for each team on Friday.
There are several phases of the offseason program, starting with limited meetings plus strength and conditioning. That's Phase 1. The second phase lasts three weeks and can include on-field instruction on an individual or group basis at a walk-through pace. The third and final phase goes for four weeks and can include 10 OTA sessions, where offense vs. defense drills are permitted.
A team is also allowed to conduct a rookie minicamp, which can begin on May 16.
Here's a list of important dates in the Falcons offseason program:
First Day: April 19
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9
Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
