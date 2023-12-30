Falcons designated offensive lineman as practice squad elevation prior to Chicago Bears clash

CHICAGO -- The Falcons have made more offensive line depth eligible to play against the host Chicago Bears, designating John Leglue as a standard practice squad elevation on Saturday afternoon.
This marks the second straight game Leglue has been elevated. He played eight snaps at left tackle after Jake Matthews suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts game last Sunday.
Right tackle Kaleb McGary was deemed questionable with a knee injury on Friday's game report, so Leglue could provide depth at that spot behind Storm Norton if McGary can't go. He has experience playing guard as well, and offers a reserve option should injury strike the front, as it has in recent weeks.
While Matthews, Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and Drew Dalman (ankle) didn't receive a designation on the team's Friday injury report, they were limited twice during the practice week due to injury.
Beyond the previous Falcons game, Leglue played seven games (and started six) with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021 season.
