Falcons injury report: Updating status of Kyle Pitts, Mykal Walker, three other starters as 49ers practice week continues

Oct 13, 2022 at 03:52 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons had five starters on their Thursday participation report as practice continues in preparation for Sunday's matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers.

Tight end Kyle Pitts continued to be limited in practice dealing with an hamstring injury. Edge rusher Ade Ogundeji also was limited in practice as he works through a shoulder issue. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) returned to practice after missing Wednesday but remained limited.

Inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) and punter Bradley Pinion did not participate in Thursday's practice at all. Pinion's absence was not injury related as he missed practice due to a personal matter.

