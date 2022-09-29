Falcons injury report: Updating status of Cordarrelle Patterson as Browns practice week continues 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons roster continues to remain healthy heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson missed Thursday's non-padded practice due to resting player, knee. This is the second day in a row Patterson has not participated in practice.
Though it is not uncommon for teams to rest their veteran running backs, resting them for two practices in a row - particularly a non-padded practice - is noteworthy. But what does this really mean for Patterson on Sunday? That's yet to become clear. The Falcons could simply be giving Patterson ample time to recoup following his best rushing performance of his career.
It's something to ask Arthur Smith about on Friday morning during his final media availability of the week.
The Falcons will release their final injury report and game designations on Friday afternoon after practice. Patterson's status will be something to monitor.