Falcons injury report: Updating Russell Gage, Jonathan Bullard status entering Saints rivalry week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons receiver Russell Gage was limited in Wednesday's practice with a groin injury, while defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard missed the session due to being in the league's concussion protocol, the team announced on its participation report.
We'll have to wait and see if Gage can rebound quickly from the latest ailment in a season hindered by injury. He missed time previously with an ankle injury, returning two weeks ago against Miami.
Bullard's status for Sunday's game in New Orleans is uncertain. If Bullard can't go, we could see more snaps from Marlon Davidson and/or Mike Pennel. It's still too early to tell if Bullard will be active against the Saints, but they need as much stability as they can along the defensive front.
RELATED CONTENT:
Receiver Calvin Ridley is also on the list as a non-participant due to a personal issue.
Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/