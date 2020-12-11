Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley good to go, Ricardo Allen out

The absence of Julio Jones is obviously a big deal. The Chargers have one of the league's best pass defenses, and Jones can completely warp a team's coverage with his presence alone. Now, Calvin Ridley will be the team's top option at receiver. Ricardo Allen's absence is also noteworthy, as the Falcons are already without Damontae Kazee, who has been on IR for most of the season. When James Carpenter missed last week's game against the Saints, Justin McCray got the start at left guard. That figures to again be the case.