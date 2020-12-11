Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley good to go, Ricardo Allen out

The Falcons will be without some key starters on Sunday against the Chargers

Dec 11, 2020 at 12:47 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201210_Practice_RF1_0644

The Falcons will be without some key starters on Sunday against the Chargers. It was announced on Friday that Julio Jones would be out for the game due to a hamstring injury, but the injury report reveals a couple more starters who will miss action.

RELATED CONTENT

Safety Ricardo Allen has been ruled out due to a concussion and offensive guard James Carpenter will miss his second straight game due to a groin injury. Running back Todd Gurley did not participate in Friday's practice, but he often receives one day of rest per week and is not listed on the final game report, suggesting he will play on Sunday. Also of note, Kaleb McGary is listed as questionable due to a personal matter, and offensive line assistant Bob Kronenberg will not travel with the team. Diversity coaching fellow Nick Jones will handle Kronenberg's duties on Sunday.

Here is the Falcons' injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
RB Todd Gurley Knee Limited participation Limited participation Did not participate N/A
S Keanu Neal Ankle Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
RB Ito Smith Neck Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
LB Foye Oluokun Neck Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner Neck Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
DT Grady Jarrett Groin Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
P Sterling Hofrichter Right hamstring Did not participate Limited participation Full participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
S Ricardo Allen Concussion Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
G James Carpenter Groin Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate Out
OT Kaleb McGary Personal matter N/A Did not participate Did not participate Questionable
FB Keith Smith Neck N/A Full participation Full participation N/A

What it means

The absence of Julio Jones is obviously a big deal. The Chargers have one of the league's best pass defenses, and Jones can completely warp a team's coverage with his presence alone. Now, Calvin Ridley will be the team's top option at receiver. Ricardo Allen's absence is also noteworthy, as the Falcons are already without Damontae Kazee, who has been on IR for most of the season. When James Carpenter missed last week's game against the Saints, Justin McCray got the start at left guard. That figures to again be the case.

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

There was little movement on Atlanta's injury report, and Julio Jones missed his second straight practice
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among four starters held out

A total of 12 key players for Atlanta were listed on the injury report to start the week
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley questionable vs. Saints

The Falcons enter the weekend with three starters listed as questionable for the rematch
news

Falcons injury report: Younghoe Koo trending up, Julio Jones trending down

There was some important movement on the Falcons' Thursday injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Todd Gurley limited

Six starters were limited for Atlanta on Wednesday, and starting lineman James Carpenter was held out
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley ruled out vs. Raiders

The Falcons have officially ruled Gurley out for Sunday and list three key starters as questionable
news

Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett, Calvin Ridley remain limited

There were no changes on Atlanta's estimated injury report Thursday
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley out of practice, Julio Jones limited

Atlanta has several key starters listed on its injury report to begin the week
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley appears set to play vs. Saints

Atlanta had no players listed with an injury designation for the game on its final injury report
news

Falcons injury report: No improvement for Calvin Ridley as Saints game nears

Ridley remains limited in the Falcons' most recent injury report
news

Falcons injury report: Calvin Ridley limited to start Saints prep

As the Falcons start practice for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ridley was limited in practice

Top News

FOX Sports' Brock Huard: Why Falcons are struggling to score, X-factor vs. Chargers

Is Matt Schaub headed to the TV booth? QB on what life after football might look like

Julio Jones ruled out for Chargers game

SFTB: Reason behind Falcons record, timetable for GM hire, Marlon Davidson, head coach in 2021, more

Advertising