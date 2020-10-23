Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley questionable for Lions game

The Atlanta Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action.
That's good news for Atlanta, because it indicates that Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler and a number of other important players who appeared on the injury report this week are good to go. McKinley was missing during Atlanta's 40-23 victory against Minnesota, but the Falcons are a better team with the former first-round defensive end on the field.
Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Friday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|WR Russell Gage
|Shoulder
|Full participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Brandon Powell
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|WR Calvin Ridley
|Elbow
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|CB Kendall Sheffield
|Foot
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|S Jaylinn Hawkins
|Concussion
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|Full participation
|N/A
|DE Dante Fowler
|Ankle/Rest
|Limited participation
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|N/A
|WR Julio Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Limited participation
|N/A
|DE Takk McKinley
|Groin
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Limited participation
|Questionable
|DT Deadrin Senat
|Rest
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|Did not participate
|N/A
|C Alex Mack
|Rest
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|N/A
|RB Todd Gurley
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
|G James Carpenter
|Rest
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not participate
|N/A
What it means
Looking to string together back-to-back wins, the Falcons are about as healthy as could be hoped for as we near the mid-point of the 2020 season. Interim head coach Raheem Morris said he felt McKinley was close to returning, and he did practice in a limited capacity on Friday. He will be the player to monitor on Sunday morning when the list of inactive players is revealed.