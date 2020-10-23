Falcons injury report: Takk McKinley questionable for Lions game

The Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action

Oct 23, 2020 at 02:16 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons will enter Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with only Takk McKinley questionable for the action.

That's good news for Atlanta, because it indicates that Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Dante Fowler and a number of other important players who appeared on the injury report this week are good to go. McKinley was missing during Atlanta's 40-23 victory against Minnesota, but the Falcons are a better team with the former first-round defensive end on the field.

Here is the Falcons' full injury report from Friday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
WR Russell Gage Shoulder Full participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Brandon Powell Elbow Limited participation Full participation Full participation N/A
WR Calvin Ridley Elbow Limited participation Limited participation Limited participation N/A
CB Kendall Sheffield Foot Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
S Jaylinn Hawkins Concussion Limited participation Limited participation Full participation N/A
DE Dante Fowler Ankle/Rest Limited participation Did not participate Limited participation N/A
WR Julio Jones Hamstring Did not participate Limited participation Limited participation N/A
DE Takk McKinley Groin Did not participate Did not participate Limited participation Questionable
DT Deadrin Senat Rest Did not participate Did not participate Did not participate N/A
C Alex Mack Rest N/A Did not participate N/A N/A
RB Todd Gurley Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A
G James Carpenter Rest N/A N/A Did not participate N/A

What it means

Looking to string together back-to-back wins, the Falcons are about as healthy as could be hoped for as we near the mid-point of the 2020 season. Interim head coach Raheem Morris said he felt McKinley was close to returning, and he did practice in a limited capacity on Friday. He will be the player to monitor on Sunday morning when the list of inactive players is revealed.

Who will win, Lions or Falcons? Experts' picks

Beek's Bits: Is Falcons defense for real? Julio and the 125 Club, prediction vs. Lions, NFC South picks

Behind Enemy Lines: Lions are in trouble if Matt Ryan gets going again

