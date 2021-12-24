Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe's injury designation vs. Lions revealed

Veteran receiver formally considered doubtful to play Detroit

Dec 24, 2021 at 12:54 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

injury.report.12.24

The Falcons designated Tajae Sharpe as doubtful to play Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions on their official injury report.

It was announced during the loss to San Francisco that Sharpe suffered a foot injury, and he didn't practice during the week leading up to the Lions game. A possibility remains, however, that he could play in Week 16.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sharpe has been a regular starter and significant contributor over latter portions of the season, and has totaled 25 catches for 230 yards on the season.

How will the Falcons replace him if he's unavailable? That's ultimately uncertain, but Olamide Zaccheaus could start and play significant snaps opposite top receiver Russell Gage. The Falcons also have Christian Blake and Frank Darby in reserve, with some options should they choose to make a practice squad elevation. Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst and Cordarrelle Patterson can line up at receiver spots as well.

Primary return man Avery Williams was added to the participation report as limited on Thursday and was limited again on Friday, but was not listed on the injury report.

Linebacker Deion Jones and Tyeler Davison, who missed some time earlier in the week with an illness, are available to play the Lions.

You can find the Falcons full injury report here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

