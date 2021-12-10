Falcons injury report: Rookie defenders questionable heading into NFL Week 14 contest vs. Carolina Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have a chance to get every defender on this week's practice report up and active for Sunday's game at Carolina.

Edge rusher Ade Ogundeji and defensive back Richie Grant were designated as questionable for the upcoming game after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited on Thursday and Friday, according to the team's official injury report.

Starting outside cornerback Fabian Moreau did not receive a designation and will play. That will keep the starting secondary intact. If Grant can't go, expect a heavy dose of Darren Hall in the slot, with Avery Williams as another option. Ogundeji has become an important part of the rotation as a run defender and pass rusher, though it's deep enough that Brandon Copeland could help cover lost snaps.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard is set to return from a two-game absence, and could be in the mix on game day.

Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom did not practice on Friday due to a personal matter and running back Wayne Gallman didn't practice due to an illness.