Falcons injury report: Participation levels for Nate Landman, Jake Matthews and others revealed as Jets practice prep begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Inside linebacker Nate Landman missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury, the Falcons announced on their participation report, though head coach Arthur Smith said it was "nothing significant."
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and joker Cordarrelle Patterson also missed practice by being given a rest day.
The Falcons listed two players as limited. Left tackle Jake Matthews is dealing with a hip ailment, and wide receiver Mack Hollins continues to be hindered by an ankle injury that has kept him out the last two games.
Cornerback Mike Hughes was listed as a full participant with a hand issue sustained in Sunday's win over New Orleans.
The Falcons have two more full practices remaining before a Week 13 clash with the host New York Jets. Both teams will release an official injury report for that game on Friday afternoon.
