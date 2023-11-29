Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Participation levels for Nate Landman, Jake Matthews and others revealed as Jets practice prep begins

Cordarrelle Patterson and Calais Campbell received veteran rest on Wednesday. 

Nov 29, 2023 at 04:07 PM
Scott Bair

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Inside linebacker Nate Landman missed Wednesday's practice with a thigh injury, the Falcons announced on their participation report, though head coach Arthur Smith said it was "nothing significant."

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and joker Cordarrelle Patterson also missed practice by being given a rest day.

The Falcons listed two players as limited. Left tackle Jake Matthews is dealing with a hip ailment, and wide receiver Mack Hollins continues to be hindered by an ankle injury that has kept him out the last two games.

Cornerback Mike Hughes was listed as a full participant with a hand issue sustained in Sunday's win over New Orleans.

The Falcons have two more full practices remaining before a Week 13 clash with the host New York Jets. Both teams will release an official injury report for that game on Friday afternoon.

Behind-the-Scenes | Ludacris Rappels from Roof during 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Performance

View behind-the-scene photos of Atlanta rapper Ludacris rappelling from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the Week 12 matchup against the Saints.

