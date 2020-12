Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Ricardo Allen and two others ruled out for Bucs game

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out four key players for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including receiver Julio Jones. Ricardo Allen, Darqueze Dennard and Marlon Davidson are the other three who will miss the NFC South matchup.

Jones is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury and has played in nine games this season. Two offensive linemen, James Carpenter and Kaleb McGary, are listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.