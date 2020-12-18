Falcons coach Raheem Morris rules Julio Jones out vs. Bucs 

The Atlanta Falcons (4-9) will be without their All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones again this weekend when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5).
Jones has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for most of the season and has only played in nine games. Falcons coach Raheem Morris says they will continue to monitor Jones on a day-to-day basis and is hopeful Jones will make it back on the field before the season ends.
"Potentially coming back, we'll see what he can do in the last two games," Morris said.
Jones has caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns this season.
The defensive backs were back at work on Thursday with the rest of the Falcons preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.