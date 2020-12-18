Falcons coach Raheem Morris rules Julio Jones out vs. Bucs 

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris ruled out Julio Jones for this weekend's game against the Bucs

Dec 18, 2020 at 10:37 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons (4-9) will be without their All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones again this weekend when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5).

Jones has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for most of the season and has only played in nine games. Falcons coach Raheem Morris says they will continue to monitor Jones on a day-to-day basis and is hopeful Jones will make it back on the field before the season ends.

"Potentially coming back, we'll see what he can do in the last two games," Morris said.

Jones has caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Defensive backs prepare for Buccaneers | Falcons at Work

The defensive backs were back at work on Thursday with the rest of the Falcons preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Take a look at the best images from practice in this gallery, presented by Quikrete.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 during practice at IBM performance field.
1 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 works with defensive back Jordan Miller #28 during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM performance field.
2 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 in action during practice at IBM performance field.

Defensive backs work during practice at IBM performance field.
3 / 18

Defensive backs work during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM performance field.
4 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 works with coach Joe Whitt, Jr. during practice at IBM performance field.
5 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 works with coach Joe Whitt, Jr. during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM performance field.
6 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller #28 in action during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 works with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM performance field.
7 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kendall Sheffield #20 works with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM performance field.
8 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #42 in action during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM performance field.
9 / 18

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during practice at IBM performance field.

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM performance field.
10 / 18

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM performance field.
11 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 puts on his helmet during practice at IBM performance field.

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM performance field.
12 / 18

The offensive line at work during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice at IBM performance field.
13 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell #80 warms up during practice at IBM performance field.

Coach Greg Knapp works with the wide receivers during practice at IBM performance field.
14 / 18

Coach Greg Knapp works with the wide receivers during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM performance field.
15 / 18

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM performance field.
16 / 18

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM performance field.
17 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch during practice at IBM performance field.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM performance field.
18 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 makes a catch during practice at IBM performance field.

