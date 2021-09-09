Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett's absence not injury related

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are pretty healthy heading into Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
They only linebacker Brandon Copeland is considering physically ailing on the participation report, and even he's limited with a hamstring strain.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett missed Thursday's work for a personal reason that shouldn't impact his ability to play on Sunday. While cornerback Kendall Sheffield and guard Josh Andrews have been added to injured reserve in since the preseason ended, this should still be considered a relatively healthy squad at this point in the season.
Also, as a transactional note, tight end Parker Hesse was activated off the reserve/COVD-19 list.
Here's the Falcons injury report from Thursday:
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Grady Jarrett
|Not injury related -- personal
|Full participation
|Did not participate
|LB Brandon Copeland
|Hamstring
|Limited participation
|Limited participation