Falcons injury report: Grady Jarrett's absence not injury related

Brandon Copeland limited with hamstring issue

Sep 09, 2021 at 03:54 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Injury Report.9.9jpg

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are pretty healthy heading into Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

They only linebacker Brandon Copeland is considering physically ailing on the participation report, and even he's limited with a hamstring strain.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett missed Thursday's work for a personal reason that shouldn't impact his ability to play on Sunday. While cornerback Kendall Sheffield and guard Josh Andrews have been added to injured reserve in since the preseason ended, this should still be considered a relatively healthy squad at this point in the season.

Also, as a transactional note, tight end Parker Hesse was activated off the reserve/COVD-19 list.

Here's the Falcons injury report from Thursday:

Table inside Article
Player Injury Wednesday Thursday
Grady Jarrett Not injury related -- personal Full participation Did not participate
LB Brandon Copeland Hamstring Limited participation Limited participation

Related Content

news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among three starters ruled out

Atlanta has ruled out three starters ahead of Sunday's season finale in Tampa Bay
news

Falcons injury report: Four starters listed as non participants on estimated report

Atlanta's injury report was quite long as the team begins preparations for its season finale
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones ruled out vs. Chiefs

The Falcons did not practice on Christmas, but their estimated injury report shows that four starters will be out on Sunday
news

Falcons injury report: Ricardo Allen logs full practice, Julio Jones still out

Atlanta still has four starters who did not participate in practice on Christmas Eve, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones held out; Deion Jones, Keanu Neal limited

Four starters did not participate in Wednesday's practice, including All-Pro receiver Julio Jones
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Ricardo Allen and two others ruled out for Bucs game

Offensive linemen James Carpenter and Kaleb McGary are questionable for Sunday's NFC South showdown
news

Falcons injury report: Marlon Davidson among six players held out of practice

Fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Mykal Walker returned to practice after being limited on Wednesday
news

Falcons injury report: Four key players held out of practice

A total of 11 players appeared on the Falcons' most recent injury report Wednesday
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley good to go, Ricardo Allen out

The Falcons will be without some key starters on Sunday against the Chargers
news

Falcons injury report: Todd Gurley, Keanu Neal limited for second practice

There was little movement on Atlanta's injury report, and Julio Jones missed his second straight practice
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones among four starters held out

A total of 12 key players for Atlanta were listed on the injury report to start the week

Top News

We're ALL Dirty Birds | Atlanta Falcons 2021 season kickoff ft. Jeezy

How Kyle Pitts became the Unicorn

Bair: Too many are focusing on all the wrong things regarding Matt Ryan

The Great Debate: Can the Falcons start the season hot? 

Advertising