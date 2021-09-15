Falcons injury report: Falcons start Buccaneers prep with clean bill of health

No Falcons listed on Wednesday practice report

Sep 15, 2021 at 03:46 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

smith.injury.report.9.15

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons came out of Sunday's season opener relatively healthy, a positive sign heading into a Week 2 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They didn't list anyone on their Wednesday practice report and, if that holds, they'll have all options available when activating players for this NFC South clash. They'll need their best available against the Super Bowl champs, who opened the season with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

