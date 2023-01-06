Falcons injury report: Offensive lineman ruled out versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Elijah Wilkinson the only Atlanta player to receive an injury designation

Jan 06, 2023 at 12:57 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Elijah Wilkinson won't play football again this season. The left guard was ruled out of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, head coach Arthur Smith announced on Friday.

He was the only player listed on the team's official injury report.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wilkinson has been dealing with a calf injury the past two weeks, and Matt Hennessy is expected to start in his place for a second straight game. The Falcons are getting an extended look at the reserve interior lineman at that spot, where there's no incumbent under contract. Wilkinson signed a one-year deal this offseason and is set for unrestricted free agency.

Wilkinson played some quality left guard this season, but missed time on IR with a knee injury and another game early in the season.

The team could re-sign Wilkinson, roll with Hennessy or look outside the organization for help.

Feleipe Franks (concussion) and Avery Williams (foot) were on the participation report this week but did not receive and injury designation heading into the regular-season finale.

It will be interesting to see which players are ruled inactive with so many healthy guys available. It will be somewhat telling regarding guys they want to see and which ones they prioritize in a game-day role.

