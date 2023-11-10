Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith announces Week 10 game status of Drake London, Mack Hollins and others

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Drake London has been working back to 100% since having to miss the Falcons Week 9 loss to the Vikings with a groin injury. Head coach Arthur Smith said earlier in the week that London was trending in the right direction and the Falcons felt good about his progress. Though London was a limited participant in Wednesday's first full practice of Week 10, he was a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practice. He was not given a game designation for the Falcons upcoming game against the Cardinals in Phoenix, meaning he will be available for the Falcons Sunday.

The Falcons did announce on Friday that they will hold fellow wide receiver Mack Hollins and defensive back Dee Alford out of Sunday's game. Hollins and Alford suffered ankle injuries in the Falcons Week 9 loss to the Vikings.

Smith said Wednesday that Hollins' injury was the one the Falcons were most concerned about going into practice this week. He did not participate in any Week 10 practices, and while Alford was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, he did not practice Friday.

Alford's absence Sunday could make way for a number of players dropping into the slot corner position that now stands vacant. Rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams returns to full strength after missing last Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. He has been the third safety behind Jessie Bates III and Richie Grant. The Falcons could drop either Hellams or Grant into the slot in certain packages. They also have defensive backs Mike Hughes and rookie Clark Phillips III available to play nickel if needed.

In other injury report news, defensive lineman David Onyemata is questionable for Sunday's game. Onyemata has been working through an ankle injury this week. If unable to go, the Falcons would suffer another major blow to their defensive interior. As a reminder: Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago. Not having Jarrett and -- potentially -- Onyemata significantly alters the Falcons defensive front.

One final name on the Falcons injury report Friday was tight end Kyle Pitts. He did not practice Friday for a personal reason.