Falcons injury report: Arthur Smith announces Week 10 game status of Drake London, Mack Hollins and others

Atlanta has ruled Hollins and Dee Alford OUT for Sunday's game in Arizona. 

Nov 10, 2023 at 01:01 PM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Drake London has been working back to 100% since having to miss the Falcons Week 9 loss to the Vikings with a groin injury. Head coach Arthur Smith said earlier in the week that London was trending in the right direction and the Falcons felt good about his progress. Though London was a limited participant in Wednesday's first full practice of Week 10, he was a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practice. He was not given a game designation for the Falcons upcoming game against the Cardinals in Phoenix, meaning he will be available for the Falcons Sunday.

The Falcons did announce on Friday that they will hold fellow wide receiver Mack Hollins and defensive back Dee Alford out of Sunday's game. Hollins and Alford suffered ankle injuries in the Falcons Week 9 loss to the Vikings.

Smith said Wednesday that Hollins' injury was the one the Falcons were most concerned about going into practice this week. He did not participate in any Week 10 practices, and while Alford was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, he did not practice Friday.

Alford's absence Sunday could make way for a number of players dropping into the slot corner position that now stands vacant. Rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams returns to full strength after missing last Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. He has been the third safety behind Jessie Bates III and Richie Grant. The Falcons could drop either Hellams or Grant into the slot in certain packages. They also have defensive backs Mike Hughes and rookie Clark Phillips III available to play nickel if needed.

In other injury report news, defensive lineman David Onyemata is questionable for Sunday's game. Onyemata has been working through an ankle injury this week. If unable to go, the Falcons would suffer another major blow to their defensive interior. As a reminder: Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago. Not having Jarrett and -- potentially -- Onyemata significantly alters the Falcons defensive front.

One final name on the Falcons injury report Friday was tight end Kyle Pitts. He did not practice Friday for a personal reason. 

You can view the Falcons full injury report and game designations here. Atlanta will release its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff Sunday, so check back in for more injury updates then.

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Arizona Cardinals, presented by Fast Twitch.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. #28 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25, quarterback Logan Woodside #11, and quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, November 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
