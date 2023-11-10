Who will win in Week 10, Falcons or Cardinals? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to Arizona looking to break a two-game skid against the Cardinals Sunday.
Taylor Heinicke will start for Atlanta again following his first game in the Falcons loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. Heinicke likened this Sunday's game in Arizona to the Falcons Super Bowl as Atlanta hopes to get back in the win column ahead of the bye week.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will make his season debut against the Falcons after rehabbing from knee surgery. Murray, a typically mobile quarterback, will pose an interesting challenge for the Falcons who had trouble with the pass rush last week.
The majority of analysts have picked the Falcons to win the last couple of weeks, but Atlanta hasn't lived up to the expectations. This week the consensus is almost split down the middle. View the full picks below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Cardinals
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Falcons
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Cardinals
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Cardinals
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Cardinals
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Falcons
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Cardinals match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Arizona in Week 10.