Who will win in Week 10, Falcons or Cardinals? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to Arizona looking to break a two-game skid against the Cardinals Sunday.

Taylor Heinicke will start for Atlanta again following his first game in the Falcons loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. Heinicke likened this Sunday's game in Arizona to the Falcons Super Bowl as Atlanta hopes to get back in the win column ahead of the bye week.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will make his season debut against the Falcons after rehabbing from knee surgery. Murray, a typically mobile quarterback, will pose an interesting challenge for the Falcons who had trouble with the pass rush last week.