Who will win in Week 10, Falcons or Cardinals? Expert Picks

Atlanta will face Arizona at State Farm Stadium on Sunday

Nov 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM
The Falcons travel to Arizona looking to break a two-game skid against the Cardinals Sunday.

Taylor Heinicke will start for Atlanta again following his first game in the Falcons loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. Heinicke likened this Sunday's game in Arizona to the Falcons Super Bowl as Atlanta hopes to get back in the win column ahead of the bye week.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will make his season debut against the Falcons after rehabbing from knee surgery. Murray, a typically mobile quarterback, will pose an interesting challenge for the Falcons who had trouble with the pass rush last week.

The majority of analysts have picked the Falcons to win the last couple of weeks, but Atlanta hasn't lived up to the expectations. This week the consensus is almost split down the middle. View the full picks below:

Table inside Article
Author | Outlet Pick
Kimberly Martin | ESPN Cardinals
Lindsey Thiry | ESPN Falcons
Dan Parr | NFL.com Falcons
Tom Blair | NFL.com Cardinals
Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated Cardinals
Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated Falcons
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports Cardinals
Bill Bender | Sporting News Falcons

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Cardinals

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Cardinals match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Arizona in Week 10.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in Atlanta against the Phoenix Cardinals on January 2, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Derek Rackley #48 during the game in Arizona against the Arizona Cardinals on September 30, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals on December 26, 1999.
© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the preseason game in Atlanta Against the Arizona Cardinals on August 23, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the game in Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals on December 26, 1999.
© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the preseason game in Atlanta Against the Arizona Cardinals on August 23, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Eugene Baker #15 during the game in Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals on December 26, 1999.
© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chris Doleman #56 during the game in 11/26/1995Arizona against the Arizona Cardinals on November 26, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Travis Hall #98 during the Preseason game in Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals on August 23, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals on August 23, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Scott Tyner #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals on December 24, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Scott Tyner #4 during the game in Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals on December 24, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dunstan Anderson #37 during the game in Atlanta against the Arizona Cardinals on December 24, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Ernie Logan #73 during the game in Atlanta against the Phoenix Cardinals on January 2, 1994.
© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mike Pritchard #35 during the game in Phoenix against the Phoenix Cardinals on October 20, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb).
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during the game in Phoenix against the Phoenix Cardinals on October 20, 1991. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Houston Hoover #69 during a game in Phoenix against the Phoenix Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, AZ on Sunday, October 22, 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb/Atlanta Falcons)
Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
