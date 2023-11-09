How to watch Falcons game vs. Cardinals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons travel to the west for the time this season to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.

Atlanta looks to get right and back at .500 against a Cardinals team that hasn't tasted victory since late September. Arizona will get a boost at quarterback with Kyler Murray likely making his season debut after suffering an ACL injury last year.

Before the Falcons kickoff against Arizona on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 10 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET