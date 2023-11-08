Falcons injury report: Six players held out of practice as Cardinals prep week begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Six players were held out of practice Wednesday, the Falcons announced, as they begin to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals matchup.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins did not participate after suffering an ankle injury during Atlanta's Week 9 loss. During the game, he was listed as questionable to return but didn't re-enter.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams was absent from practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Hellams did not practice last week and was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cornerback Dee Alford did not participate due to an ankle injury.

David Onyemata, Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson were given a rest day. Onyemata was listed specifically as "not injury related – rest/ankle."

Drake London was listed as limited in his first practice after missing Sunday's game with a groin injury. Safety Richie Grant was a limited participant, too, with a neck injury.