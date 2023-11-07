From the desert, bringing the heat: Inside Bijan Robinson's epic high school football career at Salpointe High in Arizona

Robinson's running backs coach at Salpointe runs drills with current players in an attempt to emulate Robinson's skills. Though, as Rodgers will note, you can only teach so much of what Robinson can intrinsically do.

Robinson left off-the-field imprints on the community, too.

There was another moment when Alexander realized that Robinson was special, but this time it wasn't about his natural abilities. It was about his humility and willingness to learn.

Before offensive meetings Robinson was required to attend, he took the initiative to take part in the offensive line meetings as well, to better understand line calls and learn the game inside out.

"That's not normal for a 10th-grade kid to be coming into our linemen meetings," Alexander said. "He took advantage of every little aspect to be the best player on the football field."

Now, it's standard practice for running backs at Salpointe and Sahuaro High School, where Alexander is currently the head coach.

"I wanted to be advanced in the game and wanted to be more than just the gift that I've been given," Robinson said. "I like to see different holes, see different schemes and just do different things to open up myself and open up my knowledge of the game to give other players as well."

Robinson's leadership stuck out most to Rodgers. Rogers remembers Robinson doing a pregame prayer each week, first by himself. By the end of the season, up to 40 teammates took a knee alongside him.

"He was just a tremendous leader," Rodgers said. "That's just the kind of guy he was, his character. How he resonated with his teammates was extremely special."

While Robinson is still young, he's quickly becoming a role model for younger players in Tucson as one of the best high-school players to come out of, not only the city, but the entire state.

Tucson is just under two hours from Phoenix, and while any University of Arizona alum would disagree, it's the little brother of Arizona. The same goes for high school football; Salpointe is the only school down south in the state's most competitive division.