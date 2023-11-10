Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Desmond Ridder and long-term QB plans, how to win NFC South and more

Ed Helinskis from Auburn, New York

In your estimation, how many of the 8 remaining games how many are the Falcons winning? And against which teams?

Bair: I'm not in the prediction business, Ed, but I can see what you're getting at. How many games do the Falcons need to win to stay in legit playoff contention? While there are wild-card berths available and tiebreakers that might influence that, let's focus right now on the most direct path to the playoffs.

We all know what that is: Winning the division.

Tampa Bay won last year's NFC South with an 8-9 record. That ain't cuttin' it this time around. I don't think it'll take 12 or 13 wins, either, but above .500 is a must. New Orleans is starting to figure things out on offense and has won two in a row, albeit against subpar teams.

There's talent there on both sides of the ball in New Orleans, and the Saints should be in it until the end. Tampa Bay's tough to figure out, so this could end up a two- or three-team race depending on how the Bucs respond to a losing slide.

The Falcons are already a game back in the NFC South but they've got four division games left, including two against the Saints.

If they can go from 4-5 to 10-7, that should do it, especially if they beat the Saints twice and take care of business within the division. That's 6-2 over the final stretch, which sounds like a lot. Getting to just 9-8 puts the division up in the air, unless you hand New Orleans two losses and they stumble in an unexpected spot.

All this will require stacking wins, something the Falcons haven't done quite yet. They'll need consistency to do that, especially in their areas of deficiency, to achieve ultimate goals.

Debbie Spence from Charles Town, W.V.

Sorry to bug you again but I would like to know why we do not have a QB coach? I have read many articles, including one with Matt Ryan , that say that a QB coach is one of the most important positions on the team. They help the QB with their footwork, reads, ball throwing and timing along with confidence. Do you not think that Ridder could be better if he had someone to help guide him? Someone who specifically caters to his needs. Just a thought.