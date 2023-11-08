Bair Mail: On Taylor Heinicke, Arthur Smith and what's missing on offense

Debbie Spence from Charles Town, West Virginia

Can you please explain to me why Heinicke is starting again on Sunday. Surely it was proven that Ridder is not the main problem.

Bair: As head coach Arthur Smith put it, Taylor Heinicke gives the Falcons the best chance to beat the Arizona Cardinals. After that game, they'll take a long look at which quarterback to start coming out of a Week 11 bye.

Smith announced that Heinicke would remain the starter in a Monday press conference, citing the fact that the Falcons had scored 48 points in six quarters with Heinicke at the helm. While winning matters most and Heinicke still had a pair of turnovers in that span, the offense was moving and could've scored even more.

His comments on the decision to stick with Heinicke against Arizona:

"Going into this week, just kind of looking at everything and where we're at, really the whole situation that we think is best for our team right now is for Taylor," Smith said. "Doesn't mean anything's over for Des, but we need to go get this win out here in Arizona. We feel like that gives us our best chance with everything going on right now."