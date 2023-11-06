Inside Tori's Notebook: Falcons in need of 'getting back to the basics' after loss to Minnesota

However, this loss isn't just on the defense, even though that's what we've been talking about for the last few graphs. No, the offense played a major role in this loss, too.

One of the fundamental pillars of football we discussed in the lede has to do with crossing the goal line. Scoring, if you will.

An interesting little factoid about the first half of the game is that the 11 points Atlanta scored via three Younghoe Koo field goals and a Campbell safety? Yeah, those accumulated to be the highest scoring first half of the Falcons' season to date. By halftime, they hadn't busted into the end zone, though.

That's why the word, "basics," is actually written in my notebook twice.

The first time it shows up is in the second quarter when the Falcons find themselves on the Minnesota 1-yard line. After a strip sack by Arnold Ebiketie is returned to the 1-yard line by Lorenzo Carter, the offense comes back out to try to punch it in. A false start and three plays later, they're sending Koo out for his third field goal of the half.

For every good thing the Falcons do, it often feels like they counter it with something not-so-good. And that statement (that, yes, shows up in the 'ole notebook, too) is the basics of what head coach Arthur Smith said later when asked what it'll take for the Falcons to get back in the win column.

"We have to play in sync. That's the thing," Smith said. "You have your opportunities that we didn't take advantage of. The defense made some plays. We got some turnovers, and we had gotten held to three. So, then you get in a rhythm, and unfortunately, the turnovers, and they extended plays. Give Dobbs credit. He made some big-time plays with his feet.

"So, we just never played in sync, and you get the lead. Obviously, we didn't get it done. Yeah, that would be the biggest thing is us playing in sync. There have been some times it's been good in one phase, and we obviously need to do that to get back in the win column."

It all goes back to the basics. There are things about this game that continue to evolve and change as years go by and as athletes get bigger, faster and stronger, but the fundamentals -- the basics -- will always remain the same. At the end of the day, the goal of football is for the offense to get the ball in the end zone (by any means necessary within reason and safety) and for the defense to stop its counterpart (by any means necessary within reason and safety).

The game isn't rocket science. Kids of 7 years old can play it every fall.

The game is strategic, though. Sometimes, the best strategy is simple in nature. Sometimes, it's just doing the basics right.