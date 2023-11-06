Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 9 home loss to Vikings

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On whether Sunday was a missed opportunity to get a win at home…

"Well, certainly a missed opportunity. Give them credit, but yes. You can't sugar coat it or make excuses. We had our chances, and we didn't get it done."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Cornerback Jeff Okudah

On believing that everything is still in front of this team…

"Wholeheartedly. Throughout my time here, this team has done a great job of responding. I have no doubt in my mind that we're going to put our heads down, go to work and have a proper response in Arizona next week."

Tighe end Jonnu Smith

On staying level-headed while maintaining a sense of urgency…

"I think we need to absolutely look ourselves in the mirror and say that it's not the end of the world. But also, we have to have a sense of urgency. We can't be relaxed, and we got to go. This next upcoming game before the bye is huge, we all know that everybody in this building knows that."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs

Opening statement…

"What's up, everybody? My name is Josh Dobbs. I'm the quarterback for Minnesota. I wanted to introduce myself to everyone. Tremendous game, it was a team effort."

On whether he had time to purchase tickets for friends and family in Georgia…