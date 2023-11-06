Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 9 home loss to Vikings

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Vikings game in Week 9.

Nov 06, 2023 at 10:00 AM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons lost 31-28 to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday for their Week 9 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 68,008 ticketed fans.

STELLAR STATS

-- Twenty-eight points set a new season-high total for the Falcons. Their previous high was 25 in the Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers.

-- Kicker Younghoe Koo was single-handedly (single-footedly?) responsible for half of the Falcons' 28 points. He made two extra points and four field goals, adding up to 14 points. Koo can take credit for 72 of the Falcons' 166 points overall this season. That's good for 43.3%.

-- Defensive lineman Calais Campbell's 102nd career sacked doubled as his third career safety when Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs went down in his own end zone. His three safeties rank second among active players and ties for fifth all-time.

-- Jonnu Smith reached a top speed of 21.15 mph during his 60-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. That's the third-fastest speed by a tight end since 2016, according to Next Gen Stats. The distance also sets a season-high long for a Falcons touchdown and is the second-longest touchdown of Smith's career. His longest remains a 61-yarder when he played for the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

Related Links

OBSCURE FACTS

-- Smith's overall 100 yards receiving are a single-game career high. His previous high was 95 yards receiving in the Falcons' Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Smith has been in the NFL since 2017 and has played in 99 games and caught 203 passes.

-- The Falcons scored 11 points in the first half. That's the highest first-half score for Atlanta this season. The previous high was 10, twice – in the Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders and the Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- Running back Tyler Allgeier scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. It capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive in which Allgeier had eight carries for 41 yards. That means Allgeier powered 51.9% of that drive.

-- Defensive lineman Kentavius Street literally joined the Falcons last Monday when he was traded to Atlanta from the Philadelphia Eagles, and he started against the Vikings. Not only that, he recovered a fumble that looked more like an interception since the ball was airborne when Dobbs lost it upon getting sacked.

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On whether Sunday was a missed opportunity to get a win at home…

"Well, certainly a missed opportunity. Give them credit, but yes. You can't sugar coat it or make excuses. We had our chances, and we didn't get it done."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Cornerback Jeff Okudah

On believing that everything is still in front of this team…

"Wholeheartedly. Throughout my time here, this team has done a great job of responding. I have no doubt in my mind that we're going to put our heads down, go to work and have a proper response in Arizona next week."

Tighe end Jonnu Smith

On staying level-headed while maintaining a sense of urgency…

"I think we need to absolutely look ourselves in the mirror and say that it's not the end of the world. But also, we have to have a sense of urgency. We can't be relaxed, and we got to go. This next upcoming game before the bye is huge, we all know that everybody in this building knows that."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs

Opening statement…

"What's up, everybody? My name is Josh Dobbs. I'm the quarterback for Minnesota. I wanted to introduce myself to everyone. Tremendous game, it was a team effort."

On whether he had time to purchase tickets for friends and family in Georgia…

"I do have a lot of people in town from old coaches to my family, it was great. I don't know where they were; I saw my parents in the crowd, but I'm not sure where everyone else was. But, obviously, being back home, like being on this field I grew up watching the Falcons play ball in the Mike Vick era and the Matt Ryan area, to be here on this field and have a game like that means a lot to me. I'm going to enjoy it, but it's onto the next one once Tuesday hits and we're right back to work."

GAME LEADERS

Top 3 rushers

  1. Vikings: Josh Dobbs, seven carries for 66 yards and a touchdown
  2. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 11 carries for 51 yards
  3. Vikings: Alexander Mattison, 16 carries for 44 yards

Top 3 receivers

  1. Falcons: Jonnu Smith, five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown
  2. Vikings: T.J. Hockenson, seven receptions for 69 yards
  3. Falcons: KhaDarel Hodge, three receptions for 60 yards

Top 3 passers

  1. Falcons: Taylor Heinicke, 21-38-1 for 268 yards and a touchdown (sacked once)
  2. Vikings: Josh Dobbs, 20-30-0 for 158 yards and two touchdowns (sacked three times)
  3. Vikings: Jaren Hall, 5-6-0 for 78 yards

Top 3 defenders

  1. Vikings: Jordan Hicks, 11 total tackles, nine solo (a sack)
  2. Falcons: Nate Landman, 10 total tackles, five solo (a sack)
  3. Falcons: David Onyemata, 10 total tackles, five solo (a sack)

NEXT UP

The Falcons (4-5) hit the road again for Week 10 to take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast live coverage.

The Cardinals are coming off a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns for their own Week 9 contest.

Game Photos | Week 9 Falcons vs Vikings

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings during Week 9.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 huddle prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 109

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 huddle prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 walks out of the locker room before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 109

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 walks out of the locker room before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 walk out of the locker room before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 walk out of the locker room before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players walk out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 109

Atlanta Falcons players walk out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Military appreciation prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 109

Military appreciation prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interact during warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 interact during warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during warmups before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 109

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 warms up before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 109

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 warms up prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 warms up prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 109

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 warms up prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Offense warms up prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 109

Offense warms up prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Home Depot Back Yard military appreciation prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 109

Home Depot Back Yard military appreciation prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Offense warms up prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 109

Offense warms up prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Military appreciation prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 109

Military appreciation prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 109

General view from the roof prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 109

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The American flag during the National Anthem before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 109

The American flag during the National Anthem before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the National Anthem before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the National Anthem before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Honorary Captain before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 109

The Honorary Captain before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The flyover the stadium before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 109

The flyover the stadium before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Flyover prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 109

Flyover prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The flyover the stadium before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 109

The flyover the stadium before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Flyover prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 109

Flyover prior to the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 109

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 carries the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 carries the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 react during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 react during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 109

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up for a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 109

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 lines up for a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 109

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 109

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with punter Bradley Pinion #13 after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 109

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with punter Bradley Pinion #13 after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 109

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 109

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates with wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 109

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 fields a punt during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 109

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 fields a punt during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 sacks the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 sacks the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts after a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 109

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 reacts after a tackle during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 sacks the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 sacks the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 sacks the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 sacks the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 react after sacking the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 react after sacking the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 react after sacking the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 react after sacking the quarterback for a safety during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 gets a safety during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 109

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates after a field goal during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 109

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates after a field goal during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 hands Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 109

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 returns a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 109

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 returns a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates after recovering an interception during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 109

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates after recovering an interception during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 109

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 109

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 109

Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The 75th Ranger Regiment rappels during half time during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 109

The 75th Ranger Regiment rappels during half time during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Oath of Enlistment during half time during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 109

The Oath of Enlistment during half time during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 109

Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 109

Halftime enlistment ceremony during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrates after a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 109

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Kentavius Street #75 celebrates after a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate after an interception during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 109

Atlanta Falcons players celebrate after an interception during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs for a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 109

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders perform during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 109

Cheerleaders perform during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 rushes for a first down during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 rushes for a first down during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates after a play during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 celebrates after a play during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 109

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans cheer during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 109

Fans cheer during the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to take a snap during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 prepares to take a snap during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 109

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 109

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the closing roof after the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 109

A view of the closing roof after the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 after the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 after the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players pray together after the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 109

Players pray together after the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 after the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 109

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 after the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Arthur Smith announces Taylor Heinicke will remain starting quarterback in Week 10

Heinicke made his first start as a Falcons against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. 
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Falcons in need of 'getting back to the basics' after loss to Minnesota

This week's notebook highlights the instances where the Falcons were missing the fundamentals. 
news

Bair: Missed opportunities weighing Falcons season down

Arthur Smith on loss to the Vikings:  "We're not going to sugarcoat it or make excuses. We had our chances and didn't get it done." 
news

Falcons not without chances in Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings

Charting the turnover margin, the situation and outcomes that led to a 3-point deficit in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. 
news

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke breaks down first Falcons start vs. Minnesota Vikings

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 21 of his 38 passes for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Sunday.
news

Week 9: What happened in Falcons home loss to the Vikings

The Falcons move to 4-5 after their Week 9 matchup with the Vikings. 
news

Falcons release inactives list ahead of Week 9 matchup with Minnesota Vikings

Arthur Smith announced on Friday that Drake London, DeMarcco Hellams and Keith Smith would be out of Sunday's game. 
news

Falcons elevate two offensive weapons from practice squad before Sunday's game

The Falcons host the Vikings on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their Week 9 matchup.
news

Five things to watch when Falcons host Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 

Taylor Heinicke is the Falcons starting quarterback on Sunday. What are the ripple effects of this decision? 
news

How Ryan Nielsen, defensive line can account for loss of Grady Jarrett, LaCale London

Falcons acquired Kentavius Street in trade from Philadelphia, signed Travis Bell off Chicago's practice squad
news

Falcons injury report: Drake London among three Falcons ruled out of Week 9 clash vs. Vikings

DeMarcco Hellams, Keith Smith also unavailable for Sunday's game

Top News

Arthur Smith announces Taylor Heinicke will remain starting quarterback in Week 10

Inside Tori's Notebook: Falcons in need of 'getting back to the basics' after loss to Minnesota

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 9 home loss to Vikings

Bair: Missed opportunities weighing Falcons season down

Advertising