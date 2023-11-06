Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 9 home loss to Vikings

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Atlanta Falcons are taking flight into the new week.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons lost 31-28 to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday for their Week 9 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of 68,008 ticketed fans.
STELLAR STATS
-- Twenty-eight points set a new season-high total for the Falcons. Their previous high was 25 in the Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers.
-- Kicker Younghoe Koo was single-handedly (single-footedly?) responsible for half of the Falcons' 28 points. He made two extra points and four field goals, adding up to 14 points. Koo can take credit for 72 of the Falcons' 166 points overall this season. That's good for 43.3%.
-- Defensive lineman Calais Campbell's 102nd career sacked doubled as his third career safety when Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs went down in his own end zone. His three safeties rank second among active players and ties for fifth all-time.
-- Jonnu Smith reached a top speed of 21.15 mph during his 60-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. That's the third-fastest speed by a tight end since 2016, according to Next Gen Stats. The distance also sets a season-high long for a Falcons touchdown and is the second-longest touchdown of Smith's career. His longest remains a 61-yarder when he played for the Tennessee Titans in 2018.
OBSCURE FACTS
-- Smith's overall 100 yards receiving are a single-game career high. His previous high was 95 yards receiving in the Falcons' Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Smith has been in the NFL since 2017 and has played in 99 games and caught 203 passes.
-- The Falcons scored 11 points in the first half. That's the highest first-half score for Atlanta this season. The previous high was 10, twice – in the Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders and the Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
-- Running back Tyler Allgeier scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. It capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive in which Allgeier had eight carries for 41 yards. That means Allgeier powered 51.9% of that drive.
-- Defensive lineman Kentavius Street literally joined the Falcons last Monday when he was traded to Atlanta from the Philadelphia Eagles, and he started against the Vikings. Not only that, he recovered a fumble that looked more like an interception since the ball was airborne when Dobbs lost it upon getting sacked.
QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH
On whether Sunday was a missed opportunity to get a win at home…
"Well, certainly a missed opportunity. Give them credit, but yes. You can't sugar coat it or make excuses. We had our chances, and we didn't get it done."
QUOTING THE FALCONS
Cornerback Jeff Okudah
On believing that everything is still in front of this team…
"Wholeheartedly. Throughout my time here, this team has done a great job of responding. I have no doubt in my mind that we're going to put our heads down, go to work and have a proper response in Arizona next week."
Tighe end Jonnu Smith
On staying level-headed while maintaining a sense of urgency…
"I think we need to absolutely look ourselves in the mirror and say that it's not the end of the world. But also, we have to have a sense of urgency. We can't be relaxed, and we got to go. This next upcoming game before the bye is huge, we all know that everybody in this building knows that."
QUOTING THE OPPONENT
Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs
Opening statement…
"What's up, everybody? My name is Josh Dobbs. I'm the quarterback for Minnesota. I wanted to introduce myself to everyone. Tremendous game, it was a team effort."
On whether he had time to purchase tickets for friends and family in Georgia…
"I do have a lot of people in town from old coaches to my family, it was great. I don't know where they were; I saw my parents in the crowd, but I'm not sure where everyone else was. But, obviously, being back home, like being on this field I grew up watching the Falcons play ball in the Mike Vick era and the Matt Ryan area, to be here on this field and have a game like that means a lot to me. I'm going to enjoy it, but it's onto the next one once Tuesday hits and we're right back to work."
GAME LEADERS
Top 3 rushers
- Vikings: Josh Dobbs, seven carries for 66 yards and a touchdown
- Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 11 carries for 51 yards
- Vikings: Alexander Mattison, 16 carries for 44 yards
Top 3 receivers
- Falcons: Jonnu Smith, five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown
- Vikings: T.J. Hockenson, seven receptions for 69 yards
- Falcons: KhaDarel Hodge, three receptions for 60 yards
Top 3 passers
- Falcons: Taylor Heinicke, 21-38-1 for 268 yards and a touchdown (sacked once)
- Vikings: Josh Dobbs, 20-30-0 for 158 yards and two touchdowns (sacked three times)
- Vikings: Jaren Hall, 5-6-0 for 78 yards
Top 3 defenders
- Vikings: Jordan Hicks, 11 total tackles, nine solo (a sack)
- Falcons: Nate Landman, 10 total tackles, five solo (a sack)
- Falcons: David Onyemata, 10 total tackles, five solo (a sack)
NEXT UP
The Falcons (4-5) hit the road again for Week 10 to take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast live coverage.
The Cardinals are coming off a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns for their own Week 9 contest.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings during Week 9.