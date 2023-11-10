Nerdy Birds: Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith get rolling and the importance of being a well-conditioned team

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Fits and starts. That's been the story of Atlanta's offense thus far this season. The bad hasn't necessarily outweighed the good, but it has certainly overshadowed it. Beyond the halfway point, trends start to materialize into truths but that doesn't mean the full story has been written. There are still areas of growth available to the Falcons. One of those areas of growth and improvement has been the play of its tight ends, particularly Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith.

"There are some encouraging things, absolutely," said head coach Arthur Smith. "You're seeing some things in the tight end position. You're seeing Jonnu (Smith) and Kyle (Pitts) get back to form; that's encouraging. I haven't seen Jonnu move like that since I was with him in Tennessee. ... Even Kyle, as the game got going, he's starting to go back, so that's encouraging."

Pitts and Smith have combined for 68 offensive touches and 807 scrimmage yards this season and have emerged as arguably the most impactful tight end duo in the NFL this season. Sure, that sounds like a made-up stat that fits the exact line of inquiry here, but for the team that employs more two tight end sets than any other team in the NFL, that's significant.

According to Next Gen Stats, Atlanta has run 599 total offensive plays, 58.1% of which have featured two or more tight ends. That's 12% more plays with two or more tight ends than the second-ranked team, New England, and it is nearly 20% more than the Tennessee Titans who sit third.