Injury Report

Presented by

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Mack Hollins, Drake London, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Cardinals practice week continues

Mack Hollins was the only player who did not participate in practice on Thursday. 

Nov 09, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins was the only player held out of practice Thursday, the team announced.

Four players were limited Thursday: Dee Alford (ankle), Richie Grant (neck), DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and David Onyemata (ankle).

Hellams practiced for the first time since Week 8, albeit in a limited capacity, but that was still a sign of progress. Wide receiver Drake (groin) returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant; he was upgraded to a full participant Thursday.

Calais Campbell and Cordarelle Patterson sat out of practice with a rest day Wednesday. They were not listed in Thursday's participation report.

Click here for updated participation levels of the Falcons and Arizona Cardinals heading into Week 10. Game designations will be assigned Friday with the team's official injury report.

1920x1080 (1)
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Why Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata 'starting to be the best he can be'

The veteran interior presence recorded a sack, a forced fumble and 10 tackles in the Falcons' Week 9 contest against the Vikings. 
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Cardinals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 10 game
news

Falcons injury report: Six players held out of practice as Cardinals prep week begins

Mack Hollins, DeMarcco Hellams and four other players did not participate in practice Wednesday.
news

Analysis: Kicker Younghoe Koo shows immense value in 2023 Falcons season

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has put up 92 of Atlanta's 166 points this season.
news

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints support Tim Green and the Steve Gleason Foundations through 50/50 raffle

news

Bair Mail: On Taylor Heinicke, Arthur Smith and what's missing on offense

We also discuss the role of the play-caller in this Wednesday mailbag.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 10 of the 2023 regular season

This edition includes a change at quarterback and transactions that shook things up on defense 
news

Falcons make changes at linebacker with roster moves

Andre Smith Jr. was promoted to the 53-man roster; Tae Davis was released in a corresponding move
news

From the desert, bringing the heat: Inside Bijan Robinson's epic high school football career at Salpointe High in Arizona

Falcons RB, a Tucson native, will have a homecoming of sorts when Falcons play Cardinals on Sunday
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles stay at No. 1, Ravens join top 3 and Falcons drop a bit after loss to Vikings

Atlanta drops into the lower half of the league after its second straight loss. 
news

Arthur Smith announces Taylor Heinicke will remain starting quarterback in Week 10

Heinicke made his first start as a Falcon against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. 

Top News

Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Mack Hollins, Drake London, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Cardinals practice week continues

Why Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata 'starting to be the best he can be'

How to watch Falcons game vs. Cardinals: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Falcons injury report: Six players held out of practice as Cardinals prep week begins

Advertising