Falcons injury report: Updating the status of Mack Hollins, Drake London, DeMarcco Hellams and more as Cardinals practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins was the only player held out of practice Thursday, the team announced.
Four players were limited Thursday: Dee Alford (ankle), Richie Grant (neck), DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and David Onyemata (ankle).
Hellams practiced for the first time since Week 8, albeit in a limited capacity, but that was still a sign of progress. Wide receiver Drake (groin) returned to practice Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant; he was upgraded to a full participant Thursday.
Calais Campbell and Cordarelle Patterson sat out of practice with a rest day Wednesday. They were not listed in Thursday's participation report.
