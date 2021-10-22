Falcons injury report: Pass rush gets bad news about Dante Fowler availability vs. Miami Dolphins

Avery Williams doubtful with hamstring injury on team's injury report

Oct 22, 2021 at 12:47 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Dante Fowler missed the entire practice week with a knee injury. His sidelined streak will continue on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The Falcons edge rusher was formally ruled out of that game Friday on the team's official injury. Fowler's absence will hurt the Falcons pass rush. He leads the team in sacks, forced fumbles and total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Expect Ade Ogundeji's role to increase in Fowler's absence. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner should see more snaps as well. Brandon Copeland is also capable of filling in off the edge in the rotation, if required.

The Falcons have designated cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful with a hamstring injury that has bothered him a few weeks now. He wasn't available against the Jets, and we saw Richie Grant and Darren Hall help out in the slot. Olamide Zaccheaus took over Williams' duties as a punt returner.

Everyone other recently banged up player is off the injury report, including receiver Russell Gage, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and safety Erik Harris. Calvin Ridley is also back after missing the Jets game with a personal matter.

Head coach Arthur Smith also said there was small chance the Falcons get right tackle Kaleb McGary off the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's game. If he's unavailable, Smith said the team will choose between Jason Spriggs and Colby Gossett as a replacement.

Check out the full injury report for both teams, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

