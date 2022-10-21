Falcons injury report: Five Falcons cleared to play Bengals, two others ruled out

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons had a number of prominent players limited in some capacity during the practice week leading up to a Week 7 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Participation levels increased for many as the week progressed, leading to some good news for Atlanta when the team's official injury report was released on Friday afternoon. Cornerback A.J. Terrell, inside linebacker Mykal Walker, edge rusher Ade Ogundeji , cornerback Isaiah Oliver and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham did not receive a game designation and will be available to play the Bengals.

That's a real plus on Terrell, especially, with him set to play the game after veteran Casey Hayward was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that could keep him out for a longer term. Darren Hall is set to start outside in Hayward's place.