Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot, Marcus Mariota, Christian McCaffrey trade and facing Joe Burrow

Payton Victoria from Symrna, Ga.

Thoughts on Christian McCaffrey leaving the division after the Panthers traded him to the 49ers? The NFC South looks up for grabs this year and in the future.

Bair: Seeing an elite talent, even one who has been banged up recently, leave the division with several years left on his contract elevates the sense of optimism that the Falcons can do damage in the division. Sure seems like the Panthers are in full rebuild mode, which may make the upcoming games against them a bit easier.

Here's the other side of the CMC trade, though. Carolina got a TON of draft picks for him, and something tells me they'll get more through other trades. And they'll probably have a high draft pick, in the range where they can pick up a top quarterback prospect in the draft. If the Panthers use those picks well, they could get going in a hurry. That's a big if, as we've seen with other teams.

You also look at the rest of the division and the Saints are down on their luck and there's no telling how long Tom Brady continues playing in Tampa. That doesn't mean the Falcons will rise straight to the top. It just means the division is wide open, ripe for the taking with smart personnel decisions, good coaching and, of course, finding a top-level, long-term solution at quarterback.

Isaiah Smith from Newton, Kan.

The Bengals have a solid core and with our low rushing the passer rating, how are we going to be able to contain Joe Burrow?

Bair: I agree, Isaiah, that the former LSU product and No. 1 overall pick is heating up after a slow start this season. He was awesome last week against the Saints and, after a four-pick first game, he has thrown nine touchdowns to just one interception.

I think the key to containing Burrow is actually to stop or slow the run. That's no easy task with Joe Mixon carrying the rock, but the Falcons are good in that area. And consistent run stops will force the Bengals to throw more and then the Falcons can tax a somewhat shaky Bengals offensive front. They also need to play keep away a bit with a solid run offense and sustained drives that keep Burrow on the sideline.