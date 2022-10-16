Falcons inactives: Status of two defensive starters, Kyle Pitts revealed vs. San Francisco 49ers

ILB Mykal Walker was ruled out on Friday, but what of TE Kyle Pitts and OLB Ade Ogundeji who were listed as questionable? 

Oct 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- The Falcons had already announced on Friday that Mykal Walker would not play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Walker sustained a groin injury against the Buccaneers last Sunday and did not participate in practice this week.

In his absence, Troy Andersen should see a significant uptick in playing time. Though he's seen quite a bit of action through the first five games of his rookie year, Sunday's game against the Niners will see him on the field even more, as the Falcons will look to replace their defensive signal caller in Walker.

Two more defensive players were deemed inactive on Sunday along with Walker: OLB Ade Ogundeji and S Erik Harris. Ogundeji was listed as questionable on Friday after tweaking his shoulder against the Bucs a week ago. Though he practiced throughout the week, he was listed as limited on every Falcons injury report. DeAngelo Malone should see extended playing time in reserve, while Arnold Ebiketie should get his first start in Ogundeji's absence.

AF_20221012_practice_SL1_3836 gallery
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Harris' inactives status comes as a slight surprise as Harris has been an important rotational piece for the Falcons in recent weeks. This move is likely due to the Falcons activating fellow defensive back Isaiah Oliver off injured reserve on Saturday.

Oliver was placed on IR at the beginning of the season as he worked back to 100 percent from a season-ending knee injury last year. Oliver returned to practice prior to the Falcons trip to Tampa last week, but was not activated before the game. He saw his role in practice extend in preparation this week, getting significant reps with the first team defense during the open periods of practice. Oliver was the Falcons primary nickel to start the season last year.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees said towards the end of the season that had Oliver been healthy he would have still been the Falcons nickel all the way through the season. In his absence, the Falcons took on an all-hands-on-deck approach to replacing him at nickel. That included Harris seeing time at the position last year, and through the first five games of the 2022 season, too. Oliver's return and activation could be the reason Harris is inactive against the 49ers.

AF_20221012_practice_SL1_0313
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

On the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons will see the return of Kyle Pitts. Pitts missed the Tampa Bay game last week with a hamstring injury.

Though, Pitts was limited throughout practice this week, he said on Wednesday during open locker room that he felt like he would be good to go this Sunday. The Falcons listed Pitts as questionable on Friday, but he will be back on the field when things kick off in Atlanta. Inactive instead is fellow tight end Anthony Firkser after the Falcons elevated MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad on Saturday.

Here's the full list of Falcons inactives:

ILB Mykal Walker

S Erik Harris

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

TE Anthony Firkser

OLB Ade Ogundeji

Arrival Photos | Week 6 Falcons vs 49ers 

The Falcons have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the San Francisco 49ers in Game 6, presented by Wells Fargo.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 27

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 27

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 27

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 27

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 27

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 27

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Dean Marlowe #21 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 27

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 27

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 arrive prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 27

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 arrive prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 27

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrive prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrive prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrive prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrive prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 27

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 27

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 27

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 arrives prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
