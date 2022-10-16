Falcons inactives: Status of two defensive starters, Kyle Pitts revealed vs. San Francisco 49ers

Harris' inactives status comes as a slight surprise as Harris has been an important rotational piece for the Falcons in recent weeks. This move is likely due to the Falcons activating fellow defensive back Isaiah Oliver off injured reserve on Saturday.

Oliver was placed on IR at the beginning of the season as he worked back to 100 percent from a season-ending knee injury last year. Oliver returned to practice prior to the Falcons trip to Tampa last week, but was not activated before the game. He saw his role in practice extend in preparation this week, getting significant reps with the first team defense during the open periods of practice. Oliver was the Falcons primary nickel to start the season last year.