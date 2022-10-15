Five things to watch as Falcons host San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 6

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are looking to get back to .500, following last Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 49ers are looking to continue to assert defensive dominance, even without some of their most productive defenders. Everyone will be looking at those red helmets.

There's so much to get into when it comes to this game. So, let's waste no time.

RELATED CONTENT:

1. Kyle Pitts' return?

The Falcons announced on Friday that Pitts would be questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup. This comes after Pitts missed last Sunday's game in Tampa with a hamstring injury. The second-year tight end did practice this week, but was listed as limited on every injury report.

Talking to media during open locker room on Wednesday, Pitts confirmed that he was "feeling good and ready to go" this Sunday with the 49ers coming to town. Whether or not that happens, though, is still to be decided.

The hope for the Falcons is that Pitts makes his return, because - let's be honest - the Falcons are better with him on the field. I know fantasy owners may not believe me when I say this considering many are less than pleased with his targets through the first few weeks of the 2022 season, but Pitts is a major part of this offensive production if the ball is coming his way or not. Just having his presence on the field changes the way defenses play Atlanta, and that's just the truth.

It's about time for Pitts to go off. And if healthy, this could be the game to do so, particularly if the Falcons run game gets off to a slow start against the best run defenses in the league (but more on that later).