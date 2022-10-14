Nerdy Birds: Quantifying Grady Jarrett's impact, a run-game showdown, and making a difference in the third phase

Success in the Third Phase

Falcons second-year running back Avery Williams scampered into the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter last week, marking the converted defensive back's first career rushing touchdown. While Williams has been an important contributor on offense, the former fifth-round selection out of Boise State has made his biggest impact on special teams – not that that's a surprise, though. The former walk-on at Boise State was a four-time first-team All-Mountain West selection as a returner for the Broncos and was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2020. The success he had in the third phase in college is now showing up in the NFL as well.

Last week, the Falcons' scoring drive that ended with Williams' first career touchdown was set up by his career-long punt return of 28 yards. Atlanta began that drive on the plus-43 yard-line and found the end zone six plays later.

Through five games, Williams has returned six punts for 94 yards, resulting in a league-high 15.7 yards per punt return. The next closest to the Falcons returner is Baltimore's Devin Duvernay at 13.5 yards per return.

While Williams' 28-yard return helped boost his punt return average, he's been anything but boom or bust in the return game. Among players with at least five punt returns this season, he's one of only two players to gain at least five yards on every return, joining DeAndre Carter of the Los Angeles Chargers.