Falcons activate defensive back off IR in time to play 49ers

TE MyCole Pruitt designated as a standard practice squad elevation

Oct 15, 2022 at 03:57 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons are getting a key player back. Isaiah Oliver has been formally activated off injured reserve, the Falcons announced on Saturday afternoon, and is in line to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz.

This will mark Oliver's first regular-season game since he tore his ACL in a Week 4 loss to Washington in 2021.

Oliver started that season strong, a proving to be solid fit for how defensive coordinator Dean Pees likes to use slot corners.

Oliver was a limited participant in training camp but was involved in lots of practices and played some in the preseason finale against Jacksonville. The Falcons put him on injured reserve to start the season, allowing him to rehab for the first four weeks of the season.

He was designated to return last week opening a 21-day practice window where he could be activated. They didn't need the whole thing and were able to get Oliver up and going in time for the 49ers.

The Falcons don't have to make a corresponding move because their roster was previously at 52 players.

In addition, the Falcons have made tight end MyCole Pruitt a standard practice squad elevation, adding depth to his position group.

Best of Week 6 Practice | 10.14.22

Take a look as the team rocks the red helmet as they put in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers, presented by Gatorade.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 and cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins #30 and cornerback Darren Hall #34 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a red helmet during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

View of a red helmet during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks #15 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski #53 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

View of red helmets during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #91 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
