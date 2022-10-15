Falcons activate defensive back off IR in time to play 49ers

The Falcons are getting a key player back. Isaiah Oliver has been formally activated off injured reserve, the Falcons announced on Saturday afternoon, and is in line to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz.

This will mark Oliver's first regular-season game since he tore his ACL in a Week 4 loss to Washington in 2021.

Oliver started that season strong, a proving to be solid fit for how defensive coordinator Dean Pees likes to use slot corners.

Oliver was a limited participant in training camp but was involved in lots of practices and played some in the preseason finale against Jacksonville. The Falcons put him on injured reserve to start the season, allowing him to rehab for the first four weeks of the season.

He was designated to return last week opening a 21-day practice window where he could be activated. They didn't need the whole thing and were able to get Oliver up and going in time for the 49ers.

The Falcons don't have to make a corresponding move because their roster was previously at 52 players.