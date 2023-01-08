Falcons inactives: Atlanta releases inactives list for 2022 season finale vs. Tampa Bay

With Elijah Wilkinson out, the Falcons can get one more look at Matt Hennessy at left guard before the season's end. 

Jan 08, 2023 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- Matt Hennessy will get another opportunity to build his case to take over at the left guard position next year. With Arthur Smith having ruled Elijah Wilkinson out on Friday, it again opened the door for Hennessy, who could make his second consecutive start at the position.

Wilkinson is on a one-year deal, but Hennessy is still on his rookie deal. With Drew Dalman secure at the center position, Hennessy has made the move to compete at left guard. With the spot potentially open for grabs next year, this season finale against Tampa Bay on Sunday could be a good chance for Hennessy to build his resume.

On the opposite line of scrimmage, the Falcons have kept Jalen Dalton inactive. Dalton has been working through an injury throughout the last month. The Falcons will continue to rely on Grady Jarrett, Timmy Horne and Abdullah Anderson along the defensive interior.

Of note for Tampa Bay, former Falcon Julio Jones was listed as inactive.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

TE Feleipe Franks

CB Rashad Fenton

S Micah Abernathy

OLB David Anenih

G Elijah Wilkinson

DL Jalen Dalton

Arrival Photos | Week 18 Falcons vs Buccaneers

The Falcons have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Game 18, presented by Wells Fargo.

