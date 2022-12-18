Falcons inactives: Atlanta roster in relatively good shape for Desmond Ridder's NFL debut

Elijah Wilkinson, Arnold Ebiketie make return to active lineup. 

Dec 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

NEW ORLEANS -- The Falcons come out of the bye week in relatively good shape as they face the Saints in New Orleans.

The news of the day is - of course - Desmond Ridder getting his first official start. The Falcons placed former QB1 Marcus Mariota on injured reserve this week with a knee injury. However, Arthur Smith was adamant in every press conference throughout the week that the decision to start Ridder was based in performance, not in necessity because of Mariota's injury. The Falcons made the decision to start Ridder prior to Mariota's knee injury coming to light.

RELATED CONTENT:

Atlanta picked up former Tennessee practice squad quarterback Logan Woodside to be Ridder's backup in the absence of Mariota.

Outside of all of these developments at quarterback, though, the Falcons enter into their Week 15 contest against their NFC South rival with a good status of health.

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson has been activated off injured reserve, and he should return to the starting offensive line. The Falcons offensive line will be at full strength as Ridder steps into the pocket.

On defense, Arnold Ebiketie - who missed the Falcons Week 13 loss to the Steelers with a forearm injury - also returns to the outside linebacker rotation.

For these reasons, Atlanta's inactives list is without any significant updates as Ridder makes his first NFL start.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Matt Dickerson

1125 x 663 (MKT TIle) (2x)

Swaggin' Since 1966

Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW
pro-bowl-vote-2023-1920x1080

Send Our Squad To The Pro Bowl

Vote now to send your favorite Falcons' players to the 2023 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons release statement on defensive coordinator Dean Pees

Inside linebackers coach Frank Bush to be the defensive play caller for Atlanta.

news

Falcons activate starting offensive lineman off injured reserve

Elijah Wilkinson expected to resume his role as first-team left guard

news

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face rival Saints

Yes, you very well should be prepped to watch Desmond Ridder.

news

Falcons Daily: Desmond Ridder's history operating within "dirty pockets" could hold key to potential success

Arthur Smith said important yet "unnoticed" adjustments for young quarterbacks can be found in the pocket.

news

Injury report: Versatile offensive lineman ruled out of Week 15 contest vs. Saints

Chuma Edoga didn't practice all week while dealing with a knee injury

news

Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to New Orleans to face the Saints

news

Nerdy Birds: Everything you need to know about Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier's emergence, and Younghoe Koo's consistency

Falcons will have a new quarterback heading into vital Week 15 contest at New Orleans

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota and Falcons late-season wins vs. NFL Draft slot

We talk quarterbacks in this Friday mailbag. No shocker there.

news

Falcons Daily: Dean Pees on bye-week work, assessing the Falcons defense heading into final stretch

We also look at three positions where changes could be made

news

How sports helped Younghoe Koo erase language barrier, make friends and immerse himself in new culture

Falcons kicker details unlikely, inspiring journey from South Korea to the U.S. to the NFL in latest Falcons in Focus podcast

news

Injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Chuma Edoga and Cordarrelle Patterson as practice week continues

Veteran running back given veteran rest during Thursday Falcons practice

Top News

Falcons release statement on defensive coordinator Dean Pees

Falcons inactives: Atlanta roster in relatively good shape for Desmond Ridder's NFL debut

Falcons activate starting offensive lineman off injured reserve

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face rival Saints

Advertising