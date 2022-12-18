Falcons inactives: Atlanta roster in relatively good shape for Desmond Ridder's NFL debut

NEW ORLEANS -- The Falcons come out of the bye week in relatively good shape as they face the Saints in New Orleans.

The news of the day is - of course - Desmond Ridder getting his first official start. The Falcons placed former QB1 Marcus Mariota on injured reserve this week with a knee injury. However, Arthur Smith was adamant in every press conference throughout the week that the decision to start Ridder was based in performance, not in necessity because of Mariota's injury. The Falcons made the decision to start Ridder prior to Mariota's knee injury coming to light.