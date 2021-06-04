Falcons' Hayden Hurst 'a man on a mission,' poised for a breakout year

Hurst isn't kidding.

The more he learns about first-year head coach Arthur Smith's offense, the more he likes. The new Falcons system prize versatility and downfield speed, traits that Hurst has in spades he hasn't been able to showcase as much as he could in 2021.

That's why Hurst 2021's a breakout year in the making.

"What I bring to the table is pretty unique as far as my vertical speed and how I'm able to move at my size. The way I play in games, my tempo is a match [to the system]. I think it's a great offense and I'm excited. I think that, in my fourth year, I'm going to get utilized vertically. That's what I was able to do in college. Finally, an offensive coordinator can see that and utilize it this year."

Smith sees great potential in the South Carolina product and will find innovative ways to use Hurst even with No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts in the mix. That will often happen with both guys on the field at the same time, with blocking and receiving skills that must be respected. That makes the Falcons unpredictable even if obvious run and pass formations.